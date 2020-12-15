BLACKSBURG,Va. (AP) — Tyrece Radford scored 15 points and Virginia Tech beat No. 24 Clemson 66-60 on Tuesday.
Radford hit 5 of 11 from the floor and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Hokies (5-1, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), who won their conference opener for the fifth time in the past six seasons.
Keve Aluma and Nahiem Alleyne each added 13 points for Virginia Tech, which was 25 for 31 on free throws, including 4 for 4 in the waning seconds. Alleyne’s two free throws with 10.7 seconds remaining pushed the Hokies’ lead to 64-60, and after Clemson’s Al-Amir Dawes missed a 3-pointer, the Tigers fouled Hunter Cattoor, who hit two free throws with a second left to seal it for the Hokies.
Cattoor finished with 11 points for Virginia Tech.
Dawes led Clemson (5-1, 0-1) with a game-high 18 points. He hit five 3-pointers.
No. 10 Tennessee 79, App. St. 38
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Victor Bailey had 13 points and No. 10 Tennessee put its stifling defense on full display Tuesday night in an easy victory over Appalachian State.
The Volunteers held Appalachian State scoreless for the first 6:22 while jumping out to a 13-0 lead. The margin was 36-8 before the Mountaineers scored the last five points of the first half.
Tennessee came into the game holding opponents to 26% shooting from the field. Appalachian State managed 28%.
John Fulkerson and Jaden Springer each had 12 points for Tennessee (3-0), which started fast and didn’t slow down. Josiah-Jordan James scored 11.
Appalachian State (4-2) was led by Michael Almonacy with nine points.
No. 13 ILLINOIS 92, MINNESOTA 65
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Kofi Cockburn scored a career-high 33 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in only 25 minutes to lead Illinois past Minnesota in the Big Ten opener for both teams.
Freshman guard Adam Miller added 14 points, while Trent Frazier and Ayo Dosunmu each scored 10 for Illinois (5-2). Dosunmu also had seven rebounds and five assists.
The previous high for Cockburn was 26 points against North Carolina A&T last December. He became the first player to have at least 33 points and 13 rebounds in 25 minutes or less against a Division I opponent since Michael Beasley had 33 and 15 for Kansas State in 22 minutes versus Iowa State in January 2008, according to STATS.
Marcus Carr had 16 points for Minnesota (6-1). Carr, the team’s leading scorer, was just 3 of 13 from the field.
Illinois shot 53% from the field to 28% for the Gophers.
