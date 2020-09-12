New Castle High coach Joe Cowart likened his teams’ first three opponents to heavyweight fights.
In the first bout, the Red Hurricane had visiting Aliquippa on the ropes. However, the Quips patiently picked their spots before breaking out for 24 unanswered points to turn a tie score at halftime into a season-opening 44-28 Parkway Conference victory Friday night at Taggart Stadium.
“I’m telling you, we went toe-to-toe with them,” Cowart told his team in a postgame huddle.
After falling behind 14-0, New Castle’s Malachi Sherman returned an interception for a touchdown to spark a 20-point second quarter as the ‘Canes offense came to life under an up-tempo attack to go into halftime tied at 20 with last year’s WPIAL Class 3A runners-up. But the Quips patiently withstood New Castle’s aggressive defense to break the game open.
Holding a three-point lead after a Emmanual Gyadu-Mantey field goal, Antonyo Anderson scored on a 35-yard pass up the middle early with 10:25 to go in the fourth quarter. Then, after a New Castle drive stalled at Aliquippa’s 11 and pushed further back after penalty, Vernon Redd bounced to the outside for a 93-yard run to break the game open with 8:11 left.
Redd finished with 222 yards on the ground on 21 carries.
“We defensively are going to be aggressive,” Cowart said. “We got a pick-6 in the first half and got to the quarterback all night, so we know we’re going to be aggressive, but we have to have the ability to limit those big, big plays. Sometimes you feast and sometimes you famine in an aggressive defense. They certainly found just a few things that we’re going to have to tweak and take care of.”
A scoring reception by Cyair Clark seemed to put the game away at 44-20, but New Castle quickly ripped off a 54-yard drive capped a 10-yard touchdown by Donny Cade from quarterback Michael Wells. Aliquippa was able to run out the final 95 seconds of the clock after a failed onside kick attempt.
The game between the two 700-win WPIAL clubs, although played in front of no fans, still had a unique environment about it.
New Castle fans crowded around fencing on Dushane Street and McGrath Avenue, hoping to get a glimpse of the game, which was closed to fans due to capacity guidelines from the state.
Some fans sat in front yards, while others watched from lawn chairs, in the beds of trucks and from atop roofs.
“Not that you notice the fans, but I noticed you can hear everything,” Cowart said. “Football is such a fun game with loud hits and loud players and loud coaches and you hear it all. It was kind of a unique experience to hear it and see it. It was different. We’re just so blessed that we’re playing. It’s the greatest game in the world and not everyone in the United States of America is playing this game. We have a chance to do it.
“We’re going to continue to do the right things as far as regulations and everything else and keeping the kids as safe as we possibly can. With that said, we’re blessed to be out here.”
New Castle (0-1) travels to McKeesport (0-1), which lost 20-0 to Belle Vernon, next Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.