The Quaker Valley and Ambridge high boys soccer teams were well represented on this year’s WPIAL Section 4-2A all-star team.
Both schools had five players earn all-section status.
The Quakers won the section title at 12-0, on their way to a 23-2 overall record. Quaker Valley won the WPIAL and PIAA championships as well. The Quakers allowed 11 goals all season.
The Bridgers took second in the league at 9-3 and finished 14-7 overall. Ambridge lost in the WPIAL semifinals, but regrouped by winning the consolation match to reach the state playoffs. The Bridgers were ousted in the state quarterfinals.
Mohawk recorded a 2-10 mark both in league play and overall. Ellwood City Lincoln was winless in 12 conference clashes and 13 tilts overall. Neither school boasted an all-star.
SECTION 4-2A ALL-STARS: Ryan Conover (Ambridge) Sr.; Will Gruca (Ambridge) Jr.; Hayden Hohman (Ambridge) Sr.; Nathan Lambert (Ambridge) Sr.; Niko Manos (Ambridge) Sr.; Joe Hartle (Freedom) Sr.; Dylan Scheel (Freedom) So.; Nick Kristian (Hopewell) Sr.; Dylan Greggs (North Catholic) Sr.; Ryan Shantz (North Catholic) Jr.; Blaise Burns (Quaker Valley) Sr.; Keller Chamovitz (Quaker Valley) Sr.; Will Dunda (Quaker Valley) Sr.; Ryan Edwards (Quaker Valley) Sr.; Rowan Kriebel (Quaker Valley) Sr.
(0) comments
