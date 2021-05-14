Quahliero to resign at end of 2021 season

By Kayleen Cubbal
New Castle News
John Quahliero is calling it a career.
The Neshannock High head baseball coach said he plans to step down after the Lancers’ playoff season has ended.
Quahliero was hired as head coach in early 2020, weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic began, canceling the spring high school sports season. He replaced Mike Kirkwood, for whom he had served as an assistant for more than two decades. Kirkwood resigned to take over as manager of Green Meadows Golf Course in Volant.
“It’s bittersweet,” Quahliero said. “I’m not sure what I’m going to do with myself, to be honest. But you know in your heart when it’s time and I knew it was time.”
Quahliero, who will turn 50 next week, said several factors contributed to his decision, but mainly he wants to spend more time with family and get his son, J.A., through surgery for a torn ACL and torn meniscus as soon as the high school season ends. He then plans to follow J.A. during his career at Westminster College when he is healed in 9-12 months.
“Twenty-five years is a long time to coach,” he said. “The support from both New Castle and Neshannock has been amazing. New Castle allowed me to continue to teach there and coach somewhere else. They didn’t have to do that.
“And I cannot say enough about my wife (Cybill). I do this 11 months out of the year and she has been fully supportive and very unselfish.”
Quahliero said he had not planned to announce that he is stepping down going into the playoffs, but he didn’t want his players to hear it somewhere else. A former New Castle High baseball star who graduated in1990, he is a fifth-grade English Language Arts and social studies teacher at New Castle.
“It was a two-minute conversation at the Y Zone and then it got on Twitter, so I thought it was just best to let everyone know,” he said. “I don’t want to make a big deal out of this. This team is not about me.”
He said he is proud of the four WPIAL and two state championship rings he won while coaching under Kirkwood.
“The original plan was for Mike and me to go out together in a couple of years, but when the golf course thing came up, he had to move up his time frame,” he said. “So I decided to stay on.”
He said it was a joy to coach J.A. and the other four seniors on this year’s Lancers team that will take a 12-8 overall record into the playoffs.
“Neshannock is just a great place to coach,” he said. “We played 20 JV games this year in spite of the weather. It is such a luxury to have lights and turf. There were times we played until 9:30 at night.
“I was able to mold those kids from the time they were 9 or 10. They learned to play on that amazing field and of course they couldn’t wait to play on the varsity.”
Quahliero said the next coach should be in great shape coming in.
“I wouldn’t have wanted to leave the cupboard bare,” he said. “There are six starters coming back, so my successor will have a good place to start.”
He said he will not be looking to coach anywhere else.
“I’m done, he said. “I’ve heard rumors that I’m going to Westminster or another high school to coach. I’m here to tell you that is not happening. It’s been a heck of a run, but I have my rocking chair ready.”
