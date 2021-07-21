Quahliero steps down as Shenango High softball coach

By Ron Poniewasz Jr.
New Castle News
The search for a varsity softball coach is on for Shenango High.
Pat Quahliero submitted his resignation as the Lady Wildcats’ head coach after five seasons at the helm. Quahliero posted a 46-30 overall record. The 2020 season was wiped out because of COVID-19.
Quahliero, a 1986 New Castle graduate and New Castle resident, is a State Farm agent. He has an office in Hermitage, handling insurance and investments. Quahliero has been there since 2006.
“It’s been gradually coming to this, even as long as two years ago,” he said. “It’s mostly work related. It’s just getting harder and harder for me to spend the amount of time I need to do the job the right way.
“I could see in 2019. Last year freed up a lot of time for me because of COVID. But, I noticed a big difference. I don’t have the same time as when I started. I still love watching the kids and watching them develop. I still love practice and game day.”
Shenango posted a 16-6 overall record this year, the best mark under Quahliero’s direction. The Lady Wildcats advanced to their first WPIAL championship, falling in Class 2A action to Laurel, 6-5. Shenango was ousted in the first round of the PIAA playoffs by Chestnut Ridge, 3-2.
“The stretch run was so much fun,” Quahliero said of the 2021 season. “It was such a pleasure to see the kids and their level of excitement and level of accomplishment.
“The ultimate reward is to be able to play in those big games. It wasn’t without its trials and tribulations, though. I don’t think it’s ever easy for anyone. Even coming up short in the WPIAL championship game is nothing to be ashamed about.”
Quahliero previously was a volunteer assistant coach under head coach Amy Delaney. Delaney stepped down and Quahliero took over as head coach.
Quahliero’s teams made the playoffs three of the four years the team competed. Shenango missed the postseason in 2019, finishing 8-8 overall that season.
“I’m usually pretty hard on myself in everything that I have done,” Quahliero said. “But, I am pretty proud in what the girls did. The girls played up to their potential.
“We had some teams that maybe as a whole were equally as good as this (2021) team; we had some pretty good ball teams.”
Coaching could still be in Quahliero’s plans in the future in some form.
“First and foremost, I know I can’t be a head coach in this moment or in the foreseeable future,” he said. “If down the line I can have a situation to help the kids develop, that could mean an assistant role for me.”
