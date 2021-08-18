Quahliero returns as Neshannock High varsity baseball coach

A familiar face will return to the bench for the Neshannock High baseball program.
John Quahliero, who resigned as the Lancers’ coach following the 2021 season, was re-hired to the position on Monday night. His resignation was accepted by the Neshannock School Board at its June meeting.
“Some dynamics on my end, that led to my retirement, have altered a bit,” Quahliero said. “I had the full support of my wife of 24 years, Cybill. That’s important. As a result, I am able to make a full commitment to the program once again.
“So, I contacted our administration to see if it was too late to rescind. Fortunately, my position was still vacant. I will be taking over the varsity baseball head coaching duties at Neshannock effective immediately.”
Neshannock finished 13-9 during the spring, placing third in WPIAL Section 2-2A play. The Lancers advanced to the district playoffs, knocking off Burgettstown, 4-3, in the opening round. However, Neshannock’s season came to an end with an 8-0 loss to Shenango in the WPIAL quarterfinals.
“I feel like I have some unfinished business to take care of at a program that has been a vital part of my life and that I care so deeply about,” Quahliero said.
Quahliero, a longtime Neshannock assistant, was hired in 2020 to replace veteran coach Mike Kirkwood, but no games were played that season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.