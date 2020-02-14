Quahliero named Neshannock High varsity baseball coach

A familiar face in a new role will lead the Neshannock High baseball team this season.
The Neshannock Area School Board voted 9-0 to hire longtime assistant John Quahliero as the Lancers’ next baseball coach. Quahliero will replace Mike Kirkwood, who retired on Jan. 17.
“No one is going to replace Mike Kirkwood. I’m not just saying that,” Quahliero said. “You can’t replace him; there’s nobody better come playoff time.
“With the preparation and the way he handled himself, it’s a tough spot. But he’s prepared me. I’m going to put my whole heart into it. Bub built a tremendous culture here from ground zero.”
Quahliero, a 1990 New Castle High graduate who will turn 49 in May, will slide over to the third-base coaching box from the first-base box. He said it was important, once he took over, getting his coaching staff in order right from the start.
“The first thing I did was surround myself with a good coaching staff,” he said. “As we all know, I can’t do it without them.
“It’s critical to have that proper coaching staff at this level to get done what you need to.”
Frank DeLuca will take over Quahliero’s role as assistant coach. DeLuca was the head JV coach. In addition, Joey Borrelli, Brock Shull, Eric Francis, Kurt Latta, Dale Senchak and Wesley Gibson will help with the baseball team.
Latta will be the Lancers’ new head JV coach.
“They’re great people and they’re committed to the program,” Quahliero said of his staff. “When they’re there, they’re locked in on what they’re doing.
“After that, if it’s not broke, don’t fix it. I’m kind of a coach them hard and hug them later type of coach. That’s the type of coach I am. I expect we’ll be one of the most disciplined teams. I want complete focus every single minute at practice. I want the practices to be much harder than the games. I’m not here to reinvent the wheel.”
Neshannock had nearly a month between the time Kirkwood announced his retirement until the night Quahliero was officially hired.
“We didn’t take a day off,” Quahliero said. “Naturally, we had optional practices. We started out a couple days a week, then three and we kept increasing the days.”
The first official day of baseball practice is set for March 2.
Last year, the Lancers finished 19-4 overall and shared the WPIAL Section 2-2A title with Shenango. Neshannock reached the WPIAL semifinals before falling to Serra Catholic, 4-1. The Lancers were ousted in the PIAA quarterfinals, also by Serra Catholic, 9-1.
Neshannock returns a great deal of talent from last season’s team.
“I don’t talk about championships,” Quahliero said when asked about the team’s goals this year. “The goal I have every single day is to maximize their practices. I want to get the most out of every practice. Execute the fundamentals consistently; focus on the moment.
“One day at a time, one pitch at a time. The rest will take care of itself. I want to focus on the Neshannock Lancers. We’re not even close to being ready for opening day. But we want to be better every single day.”
Quahliero, who starred at Clarion University, has been a varsity assistant for 20 years. He has coached at New Castle and Neshannock, including two stints with the Lancers. The most recent stint Quahliero was an assistant from 2008 through the end of last season.
“I think it’s a unique situation,” Quahliero said of the familiarity with the players. “In the past, Bub has delegated so much authority to me. They’re used to me.
“I’ve coached some of these kids since they were 10 or 11-years old. It’s nice to watch them develop. We’re going to miss Bub. There’s not a new sheriff in town. We’re doing the same things he did.”
Quahliero also is a fifth-grade teacher at George Washington. He’s an ELA teacher, language arts.
Quahliero has been a part of 10 section championship teams, four WPIAL champs, two WPIAL runner-ups and two state champions.
“All the championships I’ve been a part of, it’s about the kids,” he said. “We’re just a small part of it. I always tell them it’s the kids that are committed.
“I think the most rewarding thing from all of this is not all the championships, but the relationships that I have definitely built and still have.”
That was evident from all of the well wishes Quahliero was receiving from past players immediately following his hiring being made official.
“I had a heck of a ride with Mike Kirkwood,” Quahliero said. “I’m blessed to be around such great coaches and the support of my family.”
Kirkwood served as a baseball coach for 32 years. He coached Neshannock for two stints, including the latter since 2004.
He retired so he could run the pro shop, the day-to-day operations and setting up golf outings and tournaments at Green Meadows Golf Course. It’s a post Kirkwood will start March 1.
Kirkwood became Neshannock’s head baseball coach in 1988, a position he held for a decade. He then left to coach New Castle’s baseball squad before returning to Neshannock in 2004.
The Lancers won five WPIAL championships under Kirkwood.
Neshannock captured the state title in 2004 and 2015, and was the WPIAL runner-up in 2010 and 2016.
Kirkwood boasted a career record of 388-169.
