STATE COLLEGE — Penn State will enter this weekend’s matchup at Michigan with more questions than answers about its quarterback situation. The game is set for a noon kickoff and will be televised on ABC.
Will Levis earned the starting nod against the Hawkeyes after incumbent Sean Clifford produced seven turnovers (six interceptions, one fumble) in the Nittany Lions’ first four games.
Penn State is 0-5 in the Big Ten and 0-5 overall.
Both quarterbacks played against Iowa, and both committed turnovers.
Levis fumbled twice – with one recovered by Iowa – and Clifford threw two interceptions.
Iowa scored 24 points off of the Nittany Lions’ four turnovers.
“It’s not good enough,” Penn State coach James Franklin said of his team’s play this season. “There’s obviously a lot of circumstances going on this year, but none of that matters at the end of the day. We have to find a way to play good football, and we have not done that.”
Listed at No. 3 on Penn State’s quarterback depth chart is sophomore Ta’Quan Roberson. Franklin during his postgame press conference on Saturday said Roberson was unavailable to play last week.
Injury bug
Penn State tight end Pat Freiermuth will undergo season-ending surgery this week following an undisclosed injury he suffered on Oct. 31 against Ohio State.
Freiermuth played in last week’s game against Nebraska and accumulated a game-high 113 yards receiving on seven catches.
For the second consecutive week, Penn State’s secondary was without starting cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields, who was out with an undisclosed injury. Starting running back Deyvn Ford played early against Iowa but exited with another undisclosed injury. Ford posted three carries for four yards.
The Nittany Lions were also without reserve tight end Zack Kuntz, who, too, was out with an injury. Brenton Strange made his first start and produced 38 yards receiving and one touchdown on three catches. Freshman tight end Theo Johnson also recorded two catches for 14 yards.
“We just have to have a next-man-up mindset,” said Penn State cornerback Keaton Ellis, who played in place of Castro-Fields.
“Whoever is behind him just has to step up and execute their role and do their job. At the end of the day, no matter who’s out there, we all have to execute. We’re in this together.”
Backward motion
One week after gaining 245 yards on the ground against Nebraska, Penn State’s rushing attack regressed back to its season’s standard.
Iowa’s defense held Nittany Lions’ rushers to a mere 62 yards rushing on 35 carries (1.8 yards per rush).
Quarterbacks Levis and Clifford were responsible for 21 of their team’s rushes. Freshmen running backs Caziah Holmes (8 yards) had six carries and Keyvone Lee finished with one touchdown and 6 yards on four carries.
Penn State following Saturday’s performance ranks ninth in the Big Ten in rush defense behind a 139 yards-per-game average. The Nittany Lions have accumulated 695 yards rushing on 202 carries this season.
“We knew running the ball against this team was going to be difficult – it always is,” Franklin said. “We’ve always had challenges running the ball against this crew, and most people do.”
