By Elton Hayes
CNHI News Service
Putting a game into perspective, no matter if the result was a win or a loss, is always a good measuring stick for evaluation. This week is no different.
A win against Ohio State this weekend would have been ideal for the Nittany Lions, but let’s think back to the beginning of the season for a second. Even though Urban Meyer was no longer at the helm of Ohio State, the Buckeyes were still pegged by many as favorites to win the Big Ten. Meyer left a talent-laden roster for first-year head coach Ryan Day.
As the season progressed and Penn State accumulated wins, expectations for the late-November, Penn State-Ohio State matchup heightened.
Those expectations from Happy Valley reached a crescendo in Week 11 when the Nittany Lions traveled to Minnesota with an AP No. 5 ranking and a sparkling 8-0 record. Penn State left Minnesota with its first blemish.
Penn State entered its contest with Ohio State as heavy underdogs. Experts in Vegas deemed the Nittany Lions 18 points worse than Ohio State, even though the last three meetings between both teams were only determined by a combined five points.
Forty-five minutes into this weekend’s game, the Buckeyes carried a four-point lead into the fourth quarter. And that’s after Penn State starting quarterback Sean Clifford left the game with an injury.
Penn State’s defense, which has at times this season struggled to contain the pass, did its part against Ohio State. Despite allowing 255 yards in the first half, it yielded just two touchdowns and kept the game close while the offense attempted to find its way. Ohio State possessed the football for a whole 9:14 longer than Penn State through the first two quarters.
The Nittany Lions whittled their deficit to four points in the second half, and Ohio State’s 11-point victory was its smallest margin all year.
Statistically, the Buckeyes have operated at mind-boggling levels this season. They entered Saturday with not only the nation’s top-ranked scoring offense (51.5 points per game), but also with the nation’s best scoring defense (9.8 points per game).
Penn State held Ohio State to its lowest-scoring output this season, and for what seems like for the first time this year, made quarterback Justin Fields appear mortal. Heading into Saturday, the one-time Penn State verbal commit and first-year Buckeyes signal-caller carried 41 touchdowns (31 passing, 10 rushing) and one interception into the game.
Ohio State will play either Minnesota or Wisconsin on Dec. 7 in Indianapolis for a chance at the Big Ten championship, and the Buckeyes will be favorites to win that contest and secure a berth in the College Football Playoff.
I have long contended that Ohio State is the class of the NCAA this season. The Buckeyes have consistently played at a high level in all three phases of the game. It’d be no surprise to see them as the last team standing.
Modern-day college football is as competitive as ever, and the College Football Playoff has only amplified the need to win.
Short an upset of colossal proportions by Rutgers at Beaver Stadium next week, Penn State will end the regular season at 10-2 and in strong contention to play in a bowl game on Jan. 1, 2020. The same Penn State team many, including yours truly, pegged to finish with eight or nine wins this season.
