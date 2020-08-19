Putting a ring on it Laurel cheerleaders win WPIAL title and now have the hardware to prove it

Now the Laurel High varsity cheerleaders officially can call themselves WPIAL Class A champions.
Team members finally are in possession of their WPIAL title rings after months of waiting.
“The ring factory (Herff Jones) shut down due to COVID-19,” head coach Jenn Horodyski said. “The girls were so excited to get them.
“This provided validation for us as a team,” she added. “For years, so many people viewed cheerleading as shaking pom-poms and dancing on the sideline. That couldn’t be any further from the truth now. These girls are athletes. They train year-round. Some never stop, they go at it seven days a week. The girls worked their tails off to win that championship.”
In addition to winning the WPIAL Class A crown, this team finished seventh in the Large Varsity Division and advanced to the state semifinals. They went on to compete at the National High School Cheerleading Championship in February, placing sixth in the nation in their division. The roster of 27 is comprised of girls in grades 9-12, many who carry dual- or triple-athlete status at Laurel. Graduating senior Allison Andre and junior Lexi Elliott, both are members of the back-to-back WPIAL championship softball team.
Junior Jenna Kohnen, a three-letter athlete in cheer, cross country and track and field, says that while cross country and track push her as an individual athlete, cheer is team focused.
“We rely on each other to win, everyone has to work together while on the mat,” she said. “We need every girl, there is no one on the bench, no alternates, no individual score.”
Horodyski has been the head coach at Laurel since 2014. She previously won a District 10 title while serving as head coach at Wilmington in 2014.
“We are particularly thankful for the support we get from our administrators and school board,” said Horodyski, a former cheerleader at Laurel who now teaches in the district. “Many districts don’t recognize their cheer teams as a true sport. I appreciate that we are viewed as both athletes and ambassadors for our school. It is my hope that more schools give competitive cheer the recognition it deserves.”
Cheerleading became a sport in the PIAA in 2012. Neshannock actually started the trend of success, claiming WPIAL crowns in 2013 and 2016. “Competitive Spirit,” a winter sport designated by the PIAA, was instituted in 2013.
District competitions are held state-wide, with the best in each district advancing to the state tournament held at GIANT Center in Hershey. Similar to diving and gymnastics, certified judges give each team a score on a 100-point scale. Teams get a score for tumbling skills, stunting, jumps and crowd-appealing cheers.
“After each competition, we analyze our scoresheet and find ways to improve in each category,” Horodyski said. “We may attend 5-6 competitions a season. I like to focus on growth getting a better score each time we take the mat. Many schools, particularly larger districts, have two cheer teams, one that supports their teams from the sidelines and another that focuses solely on the competitive aspect. At Laurel, and other small schools, they are responsible for both.”
Assistant coach Brittany Powell concurred.
“The girls wear many hats,” Powell said. “They may cheer at a Friday night football game and have to catch a bus Saturday morning for a competition. They are dedicated to their school and their sport.”
Some girls on Laurel’s team cheer for football, some for basketball and many others add in the competitive end.
“We have five girls who play volleyball, so we fit that in as well,” Horodyski said.
As high school competitive cheer becomes more recognized, so do the opportunities for athletes. This year, three of Laurel’s seniors accepted scholarships to cheer in college. Rayna Pfalz signed with Youngstown State, Maura Patterson at Robert Morris and Abby Stewart at Slippery Rock University.
The Laurel cheerleaders will get a banner in the gym to honor their accomplishment.
“It’s still frustrating at times because while many people are starting to ‘get it,’ many others still don’t,” Horodyski said. “When we went to nationals, we rolled out the mats in our second gym after a basketball game and did our routine for the national competition from start to finish. A lot of people watched the competitive end for the first time. They said, ‘I never realized all that went into this.’ “
