PSU tabs Minnesota assistant as new offensive coordinator

By Elton Hayes
Penn State coach James Franklin didn’t have to look beyond the Big Ten to find his new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.
Penn State on Thursday announced Kirk Ciarrocca will replace former Nittany Lions offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne. Earlier this month, Rahne accepted a head coaching position at Old Dominion University.
Ciarrocca’s served as Minnesota’s offensive coordinator for the last three seasons.
“As you guys know, it’s not like this process started when Ricky left,” Franklin said on Wednesday. “I’m constantly keeping lists. Michael Hazel helps me putting studies together and studying data and backing up some of our thoughts with data and who we want to be and where we want to go. But (I) was able to narrow it down pretty quickly and then be able to hire Kirk.”
Ciarrocca’s offense this season has produced two 1,000-yard receivers in Rashod Bateman (1,170 yards and 11 touchdowns) and Tyler Johnson (1,114 yards and 11 touchdowns). Golden Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan has thrown for 2,975 yards and 28 touchdowns against six interceptions.
The Gophers’ rushing attack averages 175.7 yards per contest. Minnesota ranks fourth in the Big Ten in total offense (426.8 yards per game), and it’s tied for third in the conference with Penn State in scoring offense (34.3 points per game).
“Once the hire was made, I did a little bit of research,” Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford said. “You can’t help but look at what’s going to happen next. Obviously, I’d be lying if I said that I knew all these things about him, but at the same time, I know he has a great track record. I’ve seen what’s done with the past teams he’s had.”
