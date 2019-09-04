By Elton Hayes
STATE COLLEGE — While the sample size isn’t the largest, Penn State’s receiving corps flashed its potential Saturday and displayed the strides it’s made over the offseason.
Nittany Lion wide receivers exploded for 342 yards and three touchdowns against Idaho. Even more encouraging for Penn State fans was the lack of drops that appeared to cloak themselves to the team last season like unwanted weight.
Penn State starting receivers hauled in 10 of their 11 targets, which redshirt freshman Daniel George said isn’t a coincidence. George credited the unit’s growth to its maturation and the offseason addition of wide receivers coach Gerad Parker.
“I feel it was a product of the receivers’ room growing a lot in the time that we’ve been here,” George said during yesterday’s press conference. “The main thing that I’ve noticed is that (Coach Parker) has helped with our energy and our mindset, just basically projecting what he has onto us has really changed the way we think.”
The Nittany Lions hit on many fronts in all three phases of the opener. The offense accumulated 673 yards while the defense held Idaho to just 4 yards rushing. Kicker Jordan Stout nailed 13 touchbacks and connected on a 53-yard field goal, the third-longest in school history.
“Defensively, for a first I game, I thought probably the best first game execution since we’ve been here,” Penn State head coach James Franklin said. “We have some things we have to get cleaned up… I thought our effort and I thought our tackling was good for an early-season game, and I thought our young guys performed really well on the defensive side of the ball.”
Penn State will look to roll the momentum from its 79-7 season-opening win against Idaho into Saturday night’s game against Buffalo. Buffalo returns 15 starters from a team that won 10 games in 2018 and is coming off a 38-10 win last week against Robert Morris.
“We’re also talking about a team that won 10 games last year and were getting votes in the Top 25 polls,” Franklin said. “Coach (Lance Leipold) has a core group of guys, kind of like I do, who have been with him for a long time. You look at their numbers last year and they broke all types of records for the University of Buffalo.”
Buffalo rushers tallied 285 yards and three touchdowns in last week’s win, which Franklin partly attributed to a powerful offensive line he expects to contend with this week.
“We’re impressed with the offensive line,” Franklin said. “They are physical on the O-line, and really at tight end, as well. Their left tackle, their left guard, their right guard and their right tackle, we love how they play on film. They’re tough, physical and play hard. I think their tight end complement them, as well.”
If there were any sources of contention on Saturday, it was that Penn State was 1 of 8 on third down and ball security. Penn State’s lone fumble occurred on a bobbled punt return in the fourth quarter.
“Obviously, we have to get better on third down,” Franklin said. “There’s no doubt about it. Although offensively we didn’t put the ball on the ground, the ball was ejected a few times. We just didn’t have it as high as we like to see. We have to be better there.”
Redshirt sophomore wide receiver KJ Hamler (four catches for 115 yards and two touchdowns) and redshirt sophomore left guard Mike Miranda earned Player of the Week honors for Penn State’s offense. Junior defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos (two sacks and three total tackles), senior cornerback John Reid (one interception and two tackles garnered defensive Player of the Week accolades. Redshirt sophomore kicker Jordan Stout (53-yard field goal and 13 touchbacks) and redshirt sophomore safety Jonathan Sutherland (three tackles) were selected as Penn State’s special teams Player of the Week.
“He’s a kid who’s very serious about his craft, how he goes about his business, that’s in the study hall, that’s in the weight room and that’s in school,” Franklin said of Sutherland. “You go in the weight room between classes and he’s in there stretching. He’s that guy who’s going to always do the little extras – watching videos, watching tape and asking questions... He’s one of those guys where there’s no question in anybody’s mind that he’s earned everybody’s respect in the program.”
Penn State maintained its grip at No. 15 in the AP Top 25 poll that was released yesterday afternoon. The Nittany Lions received 688 votes.
