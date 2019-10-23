PSU's Chisena making most of return to football

STATE COLLEGE — Penn State’s Dan Chisena is listed as a wide receiver, but the senior has found other ways to impress the Nittany Lions coaching staff this season.
Chisena logged two tackles on special teams last week against Michigan, and on Monday he was named Penn State’s special teams player of the week.
“He’s been fantastic,” Penn State head coach James Franklin said. “I think you’re going to see as the year goes on with him, you’re going to see him continue to gain confidence and make plays as a receiver for us right now. Those two tackles he had last week on special teams were big.”
Chisena’s Penn State experience has been unique.
The Downingtown native redshirted in 2015 as a preferred football walk-on and left the team to join Penn State’s track program one year later. Chisena ran on the 4x100- and 4x400-meter relay teams for the Nittany Lions and earned a Big Ten conference team championship in 2017.
Football wasn’t quite ready to let him go, and he rejoined the Nittany Lions football team in 2018. Chisena recorded playing time on special teams against Ohio State and Maryland during the 2018 season.
In April’s Blue-White game, the speedster tallied 75 yards receiving and one touchdown on two receptions. The score, however, wasn’t the highlight of his afternoon. Franklin announced he was awarding the receiver a scholarship just after Chisena pulled in his touchdown catch.
“That moment is something I’ll remember for the rest of my life, and words can’t describe it,” Chisena said on Tuesday. “It’s such a special moment. I was happy to score a touchdown in the game and then when I heard Coach Franklin come on to the microphone and say I had been awarded a scholarship, just overwhelming feeling of gratitude and thankfulness.”
At 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds, Chisena’s size further complements the speed that makes him a deep-ball threat. Against Maryland, he pulled in a 40-yard reception in the first quarter that helped set up Penn State’s third score of the game. He also recorded a 6-yard catch against Purdue.
Although Chisena hasn’t accumulated the receiving yards as position mates KJ Hamler (563) and Jahan Dotson (298), special teams allow him to contribute. It’s a position he takes pride in holding.
“There’s no small role on special teams,” Chisena said. “Special teams is a huge part of every game, and it’s a huge part of our team and there’s guys that make plays every week, and guys take pride in being on those units and willing to make an impact even though it might go overlooked in small moments.”
For Franklin, Chisena’s impact goes beyond the gridiron.
“He’s a high-production, low-maintenance guy, and that’s really what you want your whole roster full of,” Franklin said. “He’s also a guy that we talk about a lot. He’s also a guy that really appreciates his role on the team and embraces his role on the team and wants to be the best at his role on the team to help the team be successful.”
