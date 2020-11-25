By Elton Hayes
CNHI News Service
STATE COLLEGE — Penn State’s men’s basketball season opener scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed because of COVID-19 concerns.
“The Penn State men’s basketball season opener against Drexel on Wednesday has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols,” Penn State tweeted on Tuesday.
Drexel is the first of five nonconference opponents the Nittany Lions are scheduled to face this season.
Penn State’s next contest is slated for Saturday at the Bryce Jordan Center against the Virginia Military Institute. A Penn State spokesperson said this weekend’s Penn State-VMI contest will be played.
Penn State hosts Virginia Commonwealth University (Dec. 2) and Seton Hall (Dec. 6) before traveling to Virginia Tech on Dec. 8 to play the Hokies in the annual Big Ten-ACC Challenge.
The Nittany Lions travel to Michigan on Dec. 13 for their Big Ten opener.
