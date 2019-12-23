BY ELTON HAYES
STATE COLLEGE — Penn State's men's basketball team moved up three spots to No. 20 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll released Monday afternoon. The Nittany Lions received 322 votes.
Penn State (10-2) appeared at No. 23 in the AP Top 25 Poll last week to give the program its first AP Top 25 ranking in nearly 24 years.
Penn State finished the 1953-54 season ranked No. 9 by the AP, its highest ranking. The Nittany Lions have appeared in 16 AP Top 25 Polls (tied for 137th nationally), and they have an average ranking of 14.5.
Penn State extended its win streak to three games with a 87-58 home win against Central Connecticut State last Friday. Nittany Lions forward Mike Watkins recorded his 1,000th career point in the contest.
Penn State was 33 of 61 (54.1 percent) from the field and received a 31-point effort from its bench. Nittany Lions guard Myreon Jones scored a game-high 21 points.
The Nittany Lions host Cornell on Sunday at the Bryce Jordan Center.
