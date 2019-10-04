STATE COLLEGE — Just a month ago, Big Ten conference and college football aficionados billed this week’s Penn State-Purdue contest as one of the season’s most enticing. The Big Ten matchup pitted two of the game’s more explosive players in Penn State receiver KJ Hamler against Purdue receiver Rondale Moore.
Those storylines dissipated last week when Moore went down with a leg injury against Minnesota that will sideline him this weekend when the Boilermakers visit Happy Valley.
Hamler said he reached out to his counterpart with words of encouragement.
“I texted him when I found out he was hurt, probably after a day or two, to check in with him,” Hamler said. “(I) just told him I was praying for him. Outside of the game, we’re all family.”
No. 12 Penn State (4-0, 1-0) returns to Beaver Stadium on Saturday (noon on ESPN) for its homecoming contest against Purdue (1-3, 0-1). Purdue will also be without quarterback Elijah Sindelar, who coincidentally suffered a broken clavicle on the same play that saw Moore injured.
Purdue backup quarterback Jack Plummer has been tabbed as Sindelar’s replacement, while wide receiver David Bell will see an increase in production with Moore out.
Plummer was 23 of 41 passing for 245 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in relief last week against Minnesota, and Bell posted career-high numbers with 114 yards receiving on eight catches.
Penn State head coach James Franklin earlier this week said Purdue’s injury absences make scouting the Boilermakers on film a bit difficult. In addition to leading Purdue in yards receiving (387), Moore also leads the Boilermakers in kickoff (151) and punt return (36) yards.
“Like I was saying on special teams, not having Rondale, that significantly impacts how they are going to call special teams,” Franklin said. “Same things on offense … Do they feel like they have someone that can play the role or are they going to play differently? I think probably the second half of the Minnesota game is probably the most valuable half for us, once the personnel changes happened.”
Even without Moore, Franklin believes Bell’s will enhance Purdue’s passing attack. He ranks second on the team with 244 yards receiving and two touchdowns.
“Bell reminds me in a lot of ways of Chris Godwin and DaeSean Hamilton,” Franklin said. “Big, strong, a great route runner. He seems to catch everything in his vicinity, and even during the recruiting process, he’s just got a very steady, level-headed temperament, and you see that on the field.”
Penn State’s offense, coming off a 619-yard performance against Maryland, will look to exploit Purdue’s porous secondary. Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan dissected the group for 396 yards passing and four touchdowns last week. Morgan connected on 21 of his 22 pass attempts.
The Boilermakers rank 118th nationally and last in the Big Ten in pass defense (296.5 yards per game). Minnesota wide receiver Rashod Bateman last week accounted for 177 yards and two touchdowns on six catches.
The matchup bodes well for Hamler and the Nittany Lions receiving corps, which was responsible for 421 yards and three touchdowns on 29 receptions against the Terrapins.
Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford posted the best outing of his budding career against the Terrapins. He threw for 398 yards and three touchdowns.
The Nittany Lions defense last Friday limited Maryland to four first downs and a Terrapin season-low 128 yards of offense. The defensive front menaced Maryland quarterbacks Josh Jackson and Tyrrell Pigrome to the tune of four sacks (Ellis Johnson 2.5 and Adisa Issac 1.5), and Maryland running backs tallied just 60 yards.
