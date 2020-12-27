STATE COLLEGE — Penn State defensive end Shane Simmons said the proverbial switch flipped after a team meeting the week before the Nittany Lions visited Michigan.
Following a 41-21 home loss on Nov. 21 to Iowa that gave Penn State its first 0-5 start in program history, that players meeting during the second month of the season set in motion a four-game win streak that sends the Nittany Lions into 2021 with optimism.
Penn State ended the year with a 4-5 record.
“Hats off to everybody in this building for really giving up the things they enjoy and putting the team first,” Penn State defensive tackle PJ Mustipher said. “I think that’s a big accomplishment in of itself, and I don’t think it gets talked about enough — how we handled everything.”
Over the summer, the NCAA gave all athletes an extra year of eligibility regardless of their classification or if they played this season. Penn State entered the 2020 season with 12 seniors. Simmons, a senior, and junior tight end Pat Freiermuth both announced they will not return for next year.
The Nittany Lions leaned heavily on younger players to get through the grind of the season, which saw Penn State — at times riddled with injuries — play nine games in nine weeks.
Of the 20 Penn State players who debuted this season, 16 were freshmen. Running backs Keyvone Lee and Caziah Holmes, wide receiver Parker Washington and tight end Theo Johnson played more than bit parts as freshmen.
Lee led Penn State in yards rushing with 438 and four touchdowns. He started the last three games of the season.
Washington recorded a catch in all nine games, and ended the year with a second-best 498 yards receiving and six touchdowns. Holmes registered 227 yards rushing and two touchdowns in nine games.
Johnson pulled in two catches for a career-high 42 yards in the regular-season finale en route to ending his season with four catches for 56 yards in eight games.
Redshirt freshmen Joey Porter Jr. and Daequan Hardy helped fortify the cornerback position after senior Tariq Castro-Fields missed a significant part of the season with an injury. Porter collected 33 tackles and one sack to go with four pass deflections, while Hardy tallied 10 tackles, one sack and two pass deflections.
The team grew in confidence throughout the season.
“We’re real resilient; and we came together and definitely got closer as a team from it and started playing some really good football,” Penn State cornerback Keaton Ellis said.
Following Saturday’s win against Illinois, Penn State coaches and players said they received a lot of satisfaction from being one of only two Big Ten teams to play through the season uninterrupted. The other was Rutgers.
While the 2020 season offered challenges unlike any seen before, Penn State’s football family coalesced as it further cemented its bond.
“I think the fun part about it for me, it’s not even the game anymore — I still love the game of football — but it’s the people I’m with: The coaches, the athletic trainers, the managers and then obviously the players,” Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford said. “It’s just a combination of everybody, and it’s just the group of people.”
