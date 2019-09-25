PSU continues to learn during idle week

STATE COLLEGE — Penn State coach James Franklin always seeks teachable moments. On multiple occasions this season, he’s pointed to other teams’ games as opportunities to learn.
Although Penn State was idle this week, Franklin still found ways to offer instruction to his players. Tackling, penalties and clock usage are among points of emphasis he and his coaching staff use to drive home their message to players.
“There were five really good examples that we showed the team yesterday from this past weekend,” Franklin said during his press conference yesterday. “So you know, I’m not saying we don’t make mistakes, too, but I’m proud of how we are playing really sound, really disciplined football in terms of how we protect the football, penalties, how we’re playing complementary football (with) offense, defense and special teams.”
Penn State moved up one spot to No. 12 in the AP Top 25 poll released on Sunday. The Nittany Lions will resume their season on Friday night at Maryland in both teams’ Big Ten openers.
Franklin spent eight years during two stints on Maryland’s coaching staff. He left Maryland in 2010 to become Vanderbilt’s head coach.
“I think it’s going to be a really good environment,” Franklin said. “I’ve been in that place for like Thursday night ESPN games. I think it’s going to have a similar environment. We have the fight song playing at practice, which I know well.”
Penn State senior linebacker Cam Brown played high school football at Bullis School, located less than 20 miles away from the University of Maryland. Friday marks his second contest against his home state’s flagship university.
Brown is one of 11 Penn State players who hail from Maryland. The captain said their personal connections to the game haven’t distorted their focus.
“I feel like the team’s going to be prepared because we treat every game the same,” Brown said. “Every week is the same preparation, same thing. (The) only difference is we might have a little louder music at practice. Every week is prepared the same. I feel like guys are going to embrace and feel like it’s a regular week.”
Penn State sits at 3-0 through a quarter of the season. Its three opponents — Idaho, Buffalo and Pittsburgh — have a combined record of 6-6. Penn State’s out-of-conference schedule rating received a boost with Pittsburgh’s win against then-No. 15 Central Florida on Saturday. Pittsburgh’s win halted Central Florida’s 25-game regular-season win streak.
“I think people are putting a lot into preparing for us and they are executing those games,” Franklin said. “You know, for us, we found a way to win. Obviously we’ve got to be more consistent in all three phases. There are areas that we need to get better. There’s no doubt about it. I think those areas are fairly obvious. But I am very proud of how we are playing.”
Through three games, Franklin said he’s happy with the way Penn State has played team-first football with each unit carrying its load. While no particular player has dominated the stat sheet, the collective efforts of Penn State’s players are what’s been most impressive.
