By Elton Hayes
CNHI News Service
Penn State coach Pat Chambers shared his thoughts about Kobe Bryant’s unexpected death before began his weekly news conference on Monday.
Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were among nine people killed in a helicopter accident on Sunday in California.
Chambers is a Newton Square native and he played collegiately at Philadelphia University in the early 1990s. He also spent six seasons as an assistant at Villanova. For Chambers, much like several Penn State players with ties to Philadelphia, Bryant’s unexpected death evoked strong emotions.
“I first watched him as a high school player … And I remember it like it was yesterday,” Chambers said. “What a talented young man, and just incredible. He went through some peaks and valleys for sure as a human being, as a player. But it’s unfortunate that tragedy puts life in perspective.”
Chambers said a quote from Bryant about dreams and goals occupies space in Penn State’s basketball practice facility.
Bryant was born in Philadelphia in 1978 and starred at Lower Merion High in Ardmore. The Charlotte Hornets selected Bryant with the 13th pick of the first round of the 1996 NBA Draft, but he was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers on draft night.
Bryant played with the Lakers for the entirety of his career, where he won five NBA championships and was twice named the NBA Finals Most Valuable Player. He earned 18 selections to the NBA All-Star Game, where he was named the game’s MVP on four occasions. He retired in 2016.
Bryant twice (2008 and 2012) won an Olympic gold medal as a member of Team USA.
Penn State’s Curtis Jones learned of Bryant’s death while the senior watched Big Ten basketball games at his home on Sunday afternoon.
“It just hurt,” Jones said. “He was my favorite player, so at first I didn’t want to believe it.”
Chambers said he will speak with his players on Monday about Bryant’s death. He texted Philadelphia native Lamar Stevens on Sunday, as the two for most of the season discussed Kobe Bryant’s “Mamba mentality” mantra that fueled Bryant’s illustrious basketball career.
“We’re going to talk about it, and we’re going to talk about life,” Chambers said. “That’s as real as it gets. It’s good to have an open discussion. I want to hear what they have to say. I want to hear how it affects them.”
