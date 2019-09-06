By Elton Hayes
STATE COLLEGE — Penn State backup quarterback Will Levis might not have won the starting job, but that didn’t stop the redshirt freshman from netting significant playing time in last week’s 79-7 rout of Idaho.
Starter Sean Clifford, a redshirt sophomore, carved the Vandal defense for 337 total yards and two touchdowns in just over two quarters before Penn State head coach James Franklin tabbed Levis to direct the offense early in the third quarter.
Levis’ first three plays of the game went for quarterback runs, the longest of which he stretched for 5 yards.
“He needs to get down,” Franklin said with a laugh. “I mean, he’s trying to show everybody like how big and strong he is. I’m like, get down… He’s standing there fighting the entire team. We get it. You’ve been with Deege (Penn State director for performance enhancement Dwight Galt). Get down.”
Levis finished 11 of 14 passing for 62 yards and one touchdown with no interceptions. He added another 21 yards rushing on five carries with a long of 12.
Franklin constantly poured praised on both Clifford and Levis throughout their anticipated quarterback battle that raged into the second week of preseason camp. Levis displayed several tools in his arsenal on Saturday to further reinforce his head coach’s assessment.
Levis guided Penn State to a field goal and a punt in his first two drives before settling down for his third. He threw four consecutive completions before misfiring on his fifth attempt. Levis then found redshirt freshman tight end Zack Kuntz for an 8-yard gain, and he capped the drive with a 4-yard touchdown pass to freshman tight end Brenton Strange.
The sequence not only showed Levis’ capability of distributing the football – he threw completions to five receivers – but his ability to manufacture sustained drives. The 14-play scoring drive trimmed 5:51 off the clock and spanned 72 yards.
“It was a tremendous opportunity for him and for us to get him in the game, and once again, let him get in the game and play, not just hand the ball off every single play because that’s not helping his development,” Franklin said.
The 6-foot-4, 235-pound Xavier High (Madison, Connecticut) product returned for one more drive before retreating to the sideline for the evening, but not before making the most of his first collegiate contest. Levis opened his final drive with a 12-yard run and ran for another 7 yards four players later. He threw completions of 10, 11 and 4 yards on another scoring drive.
Penn State sophomore wide receiver Daniel George was the recipient of one of Levis’ passes — and 8-yarder — on Saturday. The duo arrived at Penn State as members of the Class of 2018 and share chemistry refined by hours of practice. George gushed about Levis’ college debut and shared a few traits that make that make the quarterback effective.
“The main thing about him is his arm and his size,” George said. “He can throw a really strong, tight zip. I feel like that’s the main thing he has going for him right now. And his size as well.”
