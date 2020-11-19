The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference has canceled its regular season and championship competitions for winter sports following a vote of the league’s Board of Directors.
The move comes a week after the board called off the championships for fall sports. Last week, the board canceled PSAC Championship seasons in fall sports, yet allowed for league championship opportunities in those sports should six or more schools elect to participate. All schools electing to play must abide by existing league rules and the NCAA Guidelines that have been set due to the existing COVID-19 pandemic. The same requirements exist for the winter sports that have been canceled.
Should member institutions wish to compete in fall and winter sport championship seasons, they are to declare their intent to the conference office by the end day today. The PSAC office will review all notifications and make an announcement as soon as possible as to whether there is support to continue with a championship season in any of those sports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.