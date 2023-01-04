Laurel High’s Greg Preisser has been with the boys basketball program his entire career and he’s been racking up points along the way.
On Wednesday, the senior guard paced the Spartans with 27 points in a 49-43 nonsection win over Eden Christian.
“They were a good team, definitely a good team. I think we pulled through as a team effort and we got the job done,” Preisser said on the victory. “It was definitely close. It came down to it; we ended up pulling away. It was the team effort as I said before.”
“Greg has always been a great shooter ever since he’s come up through. I think he’s been a little streaky at times,” Laurel coach Ken Locke said. “We had high expectations for him. He’s been shooting the ball well all year long. That day was no different. He just truly showed what he was capable of doing on that night.”
Laurel came up short against Mohawk the next night in a 63-54 nonsection game. Preisser led Laurel with 17 points in the game.
“It was a good team effort as well,” Preisser said. “It took a lot of hard work. They’re a good team, good well-rounded team. They’re deep as well and they just got the best of us that day.”
For his efforts, Preisser was named Lawrence County Athlete of the Week as voted on by the New Castle News sports staff.
A son of Michelle and Greg, the 6-foot-1 senior has been playing basketball since the third grade. Preisser said a fellow teammate, Laban Barker, was the one who got him into playing on the hardwood.
Laurel began WPIAL Section 1-2A action on Wednesday.
“I think we have a good shot this year. We have a good team — well rounded,” Preisser said on entering conference action. “I think we can get some stuff done.”
Preisser is one of seven seniors on the Spartans’ roster.
“We definitely have a good senior group. We get the job done; we get the job done and we help the team out here and there with the younger guys” Preisser said. “They’re definitely learning a lot. We have a few good freshman. The change from eighth grade to freshman is kind of big change from junior high to varsity. We’re kind of just getting them ready and getting them going.”
Locke commented on Preisser being with the program his whole career.
“He knows the program. He knows what’s expected,” Locke said. “I’m glad he’s starting to shoot it well here. I’m excited to see what the home stretch brings for him.”
Preisser commented on what he likes about playing as a guard.
“I’m a bigger guy. I feel like I should play big but I just like play guard because I can shoot it well,” he said. “That’s my strong suit I would say.”
“He rotates; he’s got great jumping ability. With us being small, he kind of can go inside, go outside so it makes him difficult to defend in that aspect,” Locke said. “Sometimes he has to draw big but he’s just very versatile. With the shot that he has it just makes him a special player.”
Preisser said there are some strengths the Spartans possess for the 2022-23 season.
“I say we can definitely get out on the fast break, we can shoot it well and defense mainly,” Preisser said. “We could probably use the fast break more often. Rebounding is always a main factor too. We have a small team this year and rebounding is definitely one of the main factors.”
Preisser said the basketball team communicates well.
“With the freshmen, bringing them in, we’re trying to get them to communicate well with our seniors as well and make it just a whole group as one,” Preisser said.
Locke called Preisser a “competitor,” adding, “Sometimes maybe too much he gets a little bit fired up. He’s just kind of laid back, he don’t say much and then he gets fired up. I don’t know if there’s a middle with him. We enjoy having him and he’s fun to have around.”
Preisser commented that spacing the floor and looking for open shots is his best individual strengths on the hardwood.
Preisser said Locke has helped him out a lot throughout the years.
“He’s the greatest coach anyone could have,” Preisser said. “A lot of ups and downs but in the end he’s been a great coach.”
Preisser also golfs for Laurel. He is currently undecided on playing a sport at the collegiate level but is thinking about becoming an electrician.
Locke commented on what Preisser has taught him.
“I think just his personality and demeanor make me a different coach sometimes,” Locke said. “He maybe taught me some patience if anything. I think he’s special and we’re sure glad he’s on our team.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.