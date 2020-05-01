They are some of the most recognizable names in the history of sports in Lawrence County.
When you start talking all-time basketball team, the choices were many and the decisions were tough.
A panel of 10 current and former coaches, sportswriters and others in the know in local basketball circles, headed up by local attorney/writer/coach Larry Kelly, was asked to come up with a list of the Top 10 players in county basketball history. That list swelled to 15 when it simply became too tough to choose just 10.
One team was picked from pre-1990 and one from post-1990.
One place about which there was no debate at all was at No. 1 — and the overwhelming choice was a former Wampum High and University of Pittsburgh star who needs no introduction.
1. DON HENNON
WAMPUM
Hennon scored 2,376 points playing for his dad, legendary Wampum High coach L. Butler Hennon, before his 1955 graduation. If Hennon had a 3-point line, he might have scored 3,000 points. He currently ranks second on the Lawrence County scoring list.
At Pitt, Hennon, who chose medical school where he became a surgeon, over the NBA, was a two-time consensus All-American.
Hennon’s inclusion on the 1959 All-America team included Oscar Robertson and Jerry West. Hennon’s jersey hangs in the rafters at the Petersen Events Center.
2. WALT MANGHAM
NEW CASTLE
The 1956 graduate scored 1,170 career points in his career. Mangham continued his basketball career at Marquette University. Following his graduation in 1960 he was a 10th-round pick of the New York Knicks.
He played professionally for two years with the Pittsburgh Rens, where he averaged 10.6 points and 7.2 rebounds per game for his career. Mangham also held the USA high school high jump record at 6-9 3/4. The record stood at New Castle High for 50 years before it was broken in 2006.
3. RICHARD ‘DICK’ ALLEN
WAMPUM
The player ranked third on the list is better known for his baseball legacy. Allen scored 1,931 points for Wampum High on the basketball court. After he graduated in 1960, he played 15 seasons in the Major Leagues for five teams.
Allen was a seven-time All-Star and 1964 Rookie of the Year in the National League and 1972 American League Most Valuable Player.
4. TIM GLASS
MOHAWK
The 1975 Mohawk graduate scored 1,661 points to rank 11th in Lawrence County history.
Glass continued his career at Austin Peay University in Clarksville, Tennessee, before transferring to Westminster College. While at Westminster, Glass tied the single-season scoring record for the Titans with Wampum’s John Fontanella with 625 points. In 2 1/2 seasons, Glass scored 1,318 points for the Titans. There was no 3-point line when the sharpshooting Glass graduated from Westminster in 1979.
5 (tie). WARREN SALLADE
WILMINGTON
and
BARRY WHETZEL
NEW CASTLE
Sallade, a 1959 graduate, remains the sixth-leading scorer in the history of Lawrence County with a career total of 2,075. He is one of only six players in the county to break the 2,000-point barrier, with, of course, no 3-point line in 1959. Sallade continued his career at Westminster College and scored another 1,272 for the Titans.
Whetzel was the senior point guard on New Castle,’s 1982 WPIAL championship and PIAA runner-up team. The fact that Whetzel wasn’t a 1,000-point scorer is an indication of his skill as a point guard. Many of the panelists commented that he was the best to have ever played the position in Lawrence County. Whetzel continued his basketball career at Walsh College in Ohio.
6. STEVE SHERBAK
NEW CASTLE
Sherbak was a first-team all-section selection in old Section 3, the toughest in the WPIAL. He competed against Farrell, Sharon, Aliquippa and Ambridge. Sherbak was a great shooter and leaper. Had he had played the game in the modern era, he might have scored 2,000 points.
Sherbak was recruited and played collegiately at Georgia Tech University. North Carolina State also recruited him and had he chosen the Wolfpack, he would have been a member of the 1974 NCAA championship team led by David Thompson.
7. DAN ALOI
ELLWOOOD CITY LINCOLN
The 1987 graduate scored 1,983 points for the Wolverines and is ranked No. 7 on the all-time Lawrence County list.
In 1986, Aloi almost single-handedly led his team to a WPIAL championship before it lost in the title game to Blackhawk 71-70 at Pitt’s Fitzgerald Field House.
The game featured a memorable battle between two of the WPIAL’s best players in Aloi, a 6-6 junior forward and Sean Miller, a junior point guard.
Aloi scored 39 points, making 15 of 20 shots from the field, in that game.
He continued his basketball career at St. Bonaventure University.
8. MIKE DRESPLING
NEW CASTLE
Drespling led the Hurricane to the 1964 Section 3 championship in his senior season playing for coach Connie Palumbo. A 6-foot-4 guard, “Big Mike” was ahead of his time. He set the single-season scoring record at New Castle with 501 points, hitting the game-winner at Sharon to clinch the section crown.
Drespling continued his career at Westminster College, where he played for the legendary Buzz Ridl. Drespling received All-America recognition while playing for the Titans and scored 1,166 career points.
9. JESSE MOSS
NEW CASTLE
If one game can earn your place on this list, then it was the final of the Hurricane Classic played at the New Castle Field House in 1970. New Castle was playing the eventual PIAA champion, Schenley High School from Pittsburgh.
The Spartans had three of the best high school players in the state on their team. Ricky Coleman, Jeep Kelly and Maurice Lucas were special. Lucas played for the Portland Trail Blazers when they won the NBA championship in 1977. He was nicknamed “The Enforcer” because of his style of play. Lucas was a four-time NBA All-Star.
On that December night in 1970, Lucas wasn’t the best player on the court. That distinction belonged to the Red Hurricane’s Moss.
Moss outscored and outrebounded Lucas to lead the ‘Canes to their championship. For his efforts, Moss was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player.
10 (tie). RON GALBREATH
WAMPUM
and
RICH KUNSELMAN
LAUREL
Galbreath, a 1958 Wampum graduate, scored 1,008 points in his career. He, too, continued his career as a player and a coach at Westminster. As a player, He was a two-time All-America while scoring 1,586 career points.
His record as a coach was 634-192. The court at Buzz Ridl Gymnasium was named in Galbreath’s honor in 2018.
Kunselman, a 1983 graduate, scored 1,238 career points and played collegiately at Westminster College. He scored 1,574 career points for the Titans and was inducted into their Hall of Fame in 1992.
11. HAROLD ALLEN
WAMPUM
Allen scored 1,259 points from 1956-58. He was one of the three Allen brothers to have played for Hennon at Wampum.
12. LORRI JOHNSON
NEW CASTLE
Johnson was so great that she made it onto the men’s list of greats from the county. She scored more than 2,000 points at New Castle and recently was the first woman at the University of Pittsburgh to have her number retired and hang in the rafters at the Petersen Events Center.
13. COREY EGGLESTON SR.
NEW CASTLE
The natural talent played for the ‘Canes in the late 1980s. He was probably better known for his football talents, but his overall athleticism on the basketball court registered him a spot in the Top 15.
14. MARK STANLEY
UNION
The current coach at Union scored 1,586 points for the Scotties from 1982-84. One of the purest shooters in county history, had Stanley enjoyed the advantage of the 3-point line, his point total no doubt would have approached 2,000 points. He went on to play for Westminster and Geneva colleges.
15. MIKE HINES
NEW CASTLE
In his senior year at New Castle, Hines led Section 3 in scoring and was the MVP in the section. He was also the MVP of the Roundball Classic held in Pittsburgh. He was the only Lawrence County athlete to have participated in both the Roundball Classic and the Big 33 game that matched up the best football players in the state of Pennsylvania.
HONORABLE MENTION
•Ed Maslyk who scored 1,540 points at Neshannock from 1961-64 to rank 20th on the all-time Lawrence County scoring list
•Don Nogay, who scored 1,592 points at Union from 1986-89.
•Connie Palumbo, former star player and head coach at New Castle, still holds the single-season rebounding record at Slippery Rock University, averaging 13.5 rebounds per game.
•Jim Payne, an all-section player from New Castle in the mid 1960s, who once scored 42 points against Farrell at the New Castle High Field House without the help of a 3-point line.
•Bob Byler and Jim Brown of New Castle High.
•Buster Fuqua and Fred Lane of Union High.
