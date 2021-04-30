Jon Michael Williams is hooked on fishing — to say the least.
The 19-year-old from Neshannock Township takes to the water every chance he gets, which is just about every day in the spring and summer. And his specialty is catching the prized golden rainbow trout.
He has caught six golden rainbows so far this season and 24 in his lifetime at the Little Beaver North Fork Creek, Neshannock Creek, Little Neshannock Creek and Wolf Creek. His last golden rainbow catch was Monday in the Little Neshannock Creek.
“This year, state-wide, 13,000 were stocked out of 3.2 million,” Williams said. “That number for the golden rainbows was up a bit this year, but they are still tough to find.
“I usually can’t tell that I’ve caught a golden rainbow until I have it in my net because of the murkiness of the water. They have a yellowish-gold, pink or red stripe going down their side.”
Williams, a 2019 Neshannock High graduate, started fishing with his dad, John Williams, when he was 4 years old. The two still fish together often, although Jon will go on his own now.
He won’t reveal what kind of bait he uses. “I tell everyone I use peanut butter and jelly dough balls,” he said with a laugh.
He fishes from April until early July for trout and for other fish, such as bass and catfish, later in the summer. John began taking him to Deer Creek in Pulaski Township as a child, where kids 12 and under were allowed to cast their reels.
“We have the finest trout streams in the state,” John said. “Jon has kept each golden rainbow trout that he’s caught. I had every one of them mounted.
“This really is quite the achievement, as most anglers hope to catch one in their lifetime and never do.”
Jon said he doubts he will ever tire of fishing. Why does he have so much success catching the prized golden trout?
“You get out of it what you put into it — hard work, skill and time,” Jon said.
“It’s very relaxing,” he added. “It’s fun. Nothing really beats it.”
