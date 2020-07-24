The father of a New Castle High football player has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to coach Joe Cowart.
“Monday was the last workout we had,” Cowart said.
Cowart said none of his players have tested positive for the coronavirus and the player whose father tested positive will be quarantined for 14 days.
“They will sit the rest of this week and all of next week,” Cowart said. “They are back Aug. 3 in the best case scenario with a negative COVID test.”
Cowart said New Castle’s training facility “The Rack” was shut down as well.
“It’s precautionary. It’s to the discretion of the other coaching staffs of the district, too,” he said. “We’re looking to get back going on Monday if possible. Right now, we’re not allowed on site.
“There’s nothing new as far as things to follow. We’re pretty comprehensive with our regulations and plans. Our regulations were based on red, yellow and green and we’ve been in the green phase since the beginning.”
The Red Hurricane boys basketball team will take a break now as well.
“It’s been very inconsistent these last few weeks,” New Castle coach Ralph Blundo said. “I have so many guys that play both football and basketball. There’s a concern at football, then it spills over to basketball.
“I shut it down for the rest of this week due to that. We were going four days a week.”
Blundo said he has a plan in place for how he will push forward in the coming days.
“We’ll wait on the results on any of the football players,” Blundo said. “As long as they are negative we will move forward with getting back to work on Monday.
“There is no summer league. We’re trying to compete with our individual drills in our workouts. That’s the one thing that’s clearly missing right now, competing in game situations. That’s a big part of the offseason; it’s really necessary for growth.”
Kara DiNardo-Joseph’s New Castle girls basketball team also will take some time off as a result of the positive test.
“We shut down for the rest of the week, but only as a precaution,” DiNardo-Joseph said. “Everything is going good for us; we’ll be back in the gym Monday.
“I don’t think this will set us back. We were in the gym twice this week. They were good, hard workouts. It stinks to have to take a day or two off during the week. But, the kids health and everyone’s health is most important. That’s what we want to focus on is keeping everyone healthy.”
Lady ‘Canes softball coach Laurie Lidak’s conditioning drills for the team were interrupted as well.
“It had nothing to do with throwing softballs or hitting,” Lidak said. “We were doing (the conditioning) at The Rack”. That’s usually twice a week, on Mondays and Wednesdays.
“We aren’t scheduled to work out again until Monday.”
New Castle volleyball coach Mike Spelich has had his team working hard this month in preparation for the fall sports season. That all changed, though.
“When we became aware of the situation, we felt as a precaution we should cancel practice for the rest of the week.
“We’ll take it day by day. We’re taking the same precautions as the football team.”
Spelich said his volleyball program is on top of the COVID-19 situation. They are sanitizing the equipment, the team members are wearing masks and the players are bringing their own individual water bottles.
“Temperatures are being checked before they enter the gymnasium,” Spelich said. “We’re taking it day by day. We’re taking as many precautions as we can as possible.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.