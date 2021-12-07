The first snowfall has come and gone.
Christmas decorations are hanging everywhere you go.
Yep, winter sports can’t be far off. Just a couple of days, as a matter of fact.
Hockey started in early October. Basketball and wrestling will open on Friday.
Area teams and individuals turned in great performances during the 2020-2021 season. And much of the same can be expected this season as well.
DID YOU HEAR THAT?
That sound is the roar of the crowd. It was largely missing last year in gyms around the county and state. That won’t be the case this year, as the fans will once again be back in full force, rooting their favorite athletes and teams on to victory.
An overflow crowd at the Ne-Ca-Hi Field House has been a sight to behold over the years. We’re all anxious to see that once again.
RAISE IT
The Ne-Ca-Hi Field House is a spacious facility. It has to be with all the banners hanging above the court. The Red Hurricane has another one to proudly display as well. New Castle has 13 banners for the boys basketball program hanging atop the Field House.
No. 14 will be hoisted this week. New Castle won the Class 5A district championship last year with a 61-45 decision over Section 2 rival Chartiers Valley.
The ‘Canes might just get that 14th banner situated before plans for a 15th are made. This year’s version of New Castle’s squad is extremely talented. You can’t just focus in on one player to stop. This figures to be another special year for the ‘Canes.
ENCORE
Ellwood City Lincoln’s boys basketball team won the program’s first WPIAL championship last year. The Wolverines defeated South Allegheny for the crown, 53-50.
Ellwood City has nine seniors on the roster, including Steve Antuono and Alexander Roth. The Wolverines will be a handful this year and will be on every team’s radar this time around.
MORE BANNERS
Neshannock (Class 2A) and Mohawk (Class 3A) claimed girls basketball crowns a season ago. The Lady Lancers have a wealth of talent back, while the Lady Warriors will have a new look.
Seven returning players saw key minutes last year for Neshannock, including Neleh Nogay and Mairan Haggerty. Lady Lancers coach Luann Grybowski is just 15 wins away from reaching 700 career wins as well.
Ron Moncrief takes over as the Mohawk girls basketball coach after Mike O’Lare resigned. The Lady Warriors bring back just one starter (Jordan Radzyminski) from last year’s squad that not only won a district crown, but advanced to the state championship game.
A NEW ROLE
Speaking of O’Lare, he is still at Mohawk. The difference is he took over the boys head coaching position for Nick Marmo, who resigned after last season.
O’Lare posted a 229-127 record in 15 years leading Mohawk’s girls program. The Warriors’ boys program, however, notched a 21-111 the past six seasons, including 3-20 a season ago.
Mohawk’s boys team has just 11 players on the roster. But O’Lare knows more than a thing or two about winning and success.
WHERE DID THEY GO?
All five starters are gone from last year’s Laurel team that went 12-11. Included in that group of starters are twins Sam Haswell and Marcus Haswell, who both went over 1,000 career points.
Spartans coach Ken Locke will look to replace those standouts and get the team back to the WPIAL playoffs.
DETERMINED
Neshannock was rolling last year, 15-1 at the end of the regular season. The Lancers’ lone loss in the regular season came against Beaver Falls, a team they split with.
Neshannock defeated the Tigers in the rubber match, 40-33, in the WPIAL quarterfinals, to set up a meeting with Ellwood City in the semifinals. No problem, right? After all, the Lancers beat section foe Ellwood twice in the regular season.
That’s why they play the game, as the Wolverines pulled out a 60-51 on Neshannock’s home floor, sending the Lancers into an early offseason. The verdict also vaulted Ellwood into the district title tilt.
Coach John Corey will have Neshannock back in contention and ultimately in the WPIAL playoffs.
PLENTY OF OPPORTUNITIES
Shenango’s boys program lost some key pieces to graduation. That leaves the Wildcats with plenty of competition for playing time this season.
Dalton Peters and Brody McQuiston are the most seasoned among the Shenango returnees. Peters provided 7.6 markers a game, while McQuiston was the team’s leader at 13.7.
The Wildcats will piece things together throughout the year and be in the thick of a playoff race, if not jockeying for position at the top of the section standings.
CONTENDERS
Laurel’s girls program reached the WPIAL Class 2A title game in 2020 and nearly advanced to the championship game at the Class 3A level last year.
Lady Spartans coach Matt Stebbins has plenty to work with this year, including welcoming back all of their players from last year’s team. Starting guard Lucia Lombardo is Laurel’s lone senior. This team is built for a run not just this year, but beyond.
IMPROVEMENTS
Union coach Rob Nogay has built the program back up after many lean years. Last year, the Lady Scots accepted an invitation to the playoffs and won a first-round game. Union also was competitive in the second round before getting ousted and finishing with a 10-11 mark.
Union has 15 players on the roster, with just one being a senior. Postseason play could be in the Lady Scots’ future again this season.
BUILDING IT
New Castle coach Kara DiNardo-Joseph continues to construct the foundation for success at her alma mater.
The numbers are increasing for the Lady ‘Canes, not only at the varsity level, but at the lower level, as well. Aayanni Hudson leads the charge for New Castle as the program is poised to make a run at a WPIAL playoff berth.
ON THE MAT
Laurel wrestler Grant MacKay won his first state championship last year at 152 pounds. He also collected district gold as well.
Keep an eye on MacKay. He has the skills to duplicate those accomplishments again this season.
WINTER SPORTS PUBLICATION
The 2021-2022 Winter Sports Tab will appear in Friday’s edition. Sportswriter Cody Pattison contributed, along with correspondent Joe Sager. Clark’s Studio assisted the publication by providing their photos, which The News appreciates and thanks them for.
Make sure you check out the publication. It will be full of information on our local teams as they begin a quest toward another memorable season.
(Poniewasz is the New Castle News sports editor. Email him at rponiewasz@ncnewsonline.com)
