It was a simple scenario Friday night for the New Castle High football team.
Win and you’re in.
The Red Hurricane took care of business in a big way and punched its ticket to the postseason with a 56-7 victory over Ambridge in WPIAL Class 4A Northwest Eight Conference play at Taggart Stadium.
“I just thought it was important on Senior Night that our guys played clean,” New Castle coach Joe Cowart said. “We made some plays throughout the game. We certainly have weapons on the offensive side, but we’ve got to play good, hard football. We have a multitude of guys who can make big plays, and we saw that tonight.”
The ‘Canes (4-3 conference, 6-4 overall) will find out their first-round opponent Monday evening when the WPIAL holds its annual seeding meeting in Green Tree.
“We’re in the tournament now, and everybody’s 0-0, Cowart said. “When we’re playing our best football, we’re a capable football team. But we have to play our best. That’s the beauty of the WPIAL playoffs. We’re going to play a darn good opponent whoever that opponent is next week.”
New Castle took care of any suspense early, as it raced out to a 16-0 lead less than five minutes into the game on touchdown runs by Demetris McKnight of 34 and 29 yards.
The ‘Canes’ defense got in on the act as Donny Cade picked off a Rich Morrell pass and returned it 42 yards for the score to increase the host’s lead to 22-0 after one quarter.
“Wil Blackshear and I were doubling teaming the receiver, and I just jumped the route and took it to the house,” Cade said.
The Bridgers (0-7, 0-10) got on the scoreboard early in the second quarter as D’Saun Harmon caught a 16-yard TD pass from Damian Eskew.
From there, it was all New Castle.
The 'Canes got touchdown passes from Michael Wells to Cade (25 yards) and Jason Williams (37 yards) in the final minute-plus of the first half to grab a 36-7 lead at the half.
Wells completed 6 of 12 passes for 174 yards and three scores. The junior signal caller increased his season yardage to 1,344 yards and touchdowns to 13. Cade was his top target, hauling in four aerials for 102 yards.
“Mike knows where I like the football,” Cade said. “He puts it up there and lets me go up and grab it.”
New Castle wasted little time in invoking the “mercy rule” as, on its second play from scrimmage in the second half, Wells hit Cade with a screen pass that the junior wideout turned into a 59-yard touchdown to give the ‘Canes a 44-7 lead.
“Donny hasn’t been under our radar,” Cowart said. “He’s been a guy all year that we’re just so excited about with the progression he’s made from freshman to sophomore to junior year. You know what you’re going to get from Donny. Donny’s going to come to practice and work his tail off. He’s a leader. He’s consistently made big plays all year.”
With the running clock the rest of the game, New Castle got third-quarter TD runs from Blackshear (30 yards) and Jackson Billyk (2 yards) to set the final.
The ‘Canes dominated the stat sheet, outgaining Ambridge, 434-174. New Castle had 20 first downs to nine for the Bridgers.
The contest was the final home game for the New Castle seniors. According to Cowart, that group will be missed.
“This group of guys has been great to be around,” the coach said. “To see them grow up and to see them become young men has been special. Tonight was a special night. I love every one of those seniors and I’m having a blast coaching them. I want to keep coaching them.”
