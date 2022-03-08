Three more games highlight the first round of the PIAA basketball playoffs for Lawrence County squads.
Neshannock and Ellwood City Lincoln, both Class 3A boys participants, join the Union High (Class 1A) girls on the Wednesday docket of PIAA playoff games. The Lady Scots had the deepest run in the WPIAL playoffs among the three schools, reaching the semifinals.
Teams are permitted to host games in the opening round of the state playoff games, provided their gym meets requirements set forth by the PIAA. Floor size and the ability to hold a large crowd are among the criteria for hosting.
Wednesday’s winners advance to the second round and will play again on Friday at times and sites to be determined.
NESHANNOCK AT
RICHLAND, BOYS
The Lancers are the No. 7 seed out of the WPIAL. Neshannock (18-5) clinched the PIAA playoff spot as a result of Shady Side Academy’s WPIAL championship. Richland (23-4) won the District 6 championship with a 70-69 overtime win over Bishop Guilfoyle.
The Lancers were eliminated from the WPIAL playoffs by Aliquippa, 51-47, on Feb. 24.
Mike Sopko paces Neshannock in scoring at 16.8 points a game. This will be the Lancers’ first game since Feb. 24.
ELLWOOD CITY AT
FRANKLIN, BOYS
Wolverines coach Steve Antuono was suspended for two games for his actions after the team’s 66-55 home loss to Avonworth on Feb. 24 in the district quarterfinals.
Ellwood City (21-3) reached the PIAA playoffs courtesy of Avonworth’s win in the semifinals. The Antelopes’ loss, though, in the WPIAL championship game pushed the Wolverines to the No. 6 seed out of the district.
Alexander Roth paces Ellwood City in scoring at 18.2 points a game, while his brother Joseph Roth is at 17.4 markers a matchup. Steve Antuono, the coach’s son, chips in 14.6 points a contest.
This will be the Wolverines’ first game since Feb. 24.
The Knights (23-2) won the District 10 championship with a 63-53 verdict over Seneca.
FARRELL AT UNION, GIRLS
The Lady Scots (20-2) picked up the No. 3 seed out of the WPIAL by virtue of Bishop Canevin’s WPIAL championship. The Steelerettes (13-9) are the No. 2 seed out of District 10 after falling in the D-10 title to Kennedy Catholic, 72-34.
Kelly Cleaver guides Union in scoring at 14.0 points a game.
The Lady Scots are taking the court for the first time since Feb. 28.
