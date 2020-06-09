Players form Hockey Diversity Alliance

File - In this Dec. 31, 2019, file photo, San Jose Sharks left wing Evander Kane (9) looks to pass the puck while being pursued by Detroit Red Wings center Frans Nielsen (81), of Denmark, during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Detroit. Seven current or former black NHL players have formed the Hockey Diversity Alliance to fight racism and intolerance in the sport. Akim Aliu and San Jose's Kane will lead the group, which also includes Trevor Daley, Matt Dumba, Wayne Simmonds, Chris Stewart and recently retired Joel Ward.