After finishing 2020 with a 6-5 record, the Pitt football team is hoping to have a more successful 2021 campaign.
Much has been made of the nine players the Panthers lost to the NFL following last season, but the return of 13 “super seniors,” including quarterback Kenny Pickett, should keep Pitt in the race for the ACC Coastal Division title.
The Panthers began last season 3-0, but a midseason swoon saw that record fall to 3-4 after back-to-back one-point losses to North Carolina State and Boston College followed by defeats to the hands of Miami and Notre Dame sans an injured Pickett. Pitt rebounded nicely with big wins against Florida State and Virginia Tech before losing to Clemson in Death Valley and wrapping up the season with a win at Georgia Tech.
As Pitt prepares to enter Pat Narduzzi’s seventh season as head coach, the Panthers will be faced with replacing eight starters and their placekicker from a year ago.
In addition to replacing players on the field, the Panthers had to hire two new members of the coaching staff following the departure of linebackers coach Rob Harley and wide receivers coach Chris Beatty. Harley accepted the defensive coordinator position at Arkansas State and Beatty became the wide receivers coach for the Los Angeles Chargers in the NFL. Narduzzi brought in one of his former players, Ryan Manalac to take over the linebacker room and tapped Homewood native Brennan Marion, who previously coached at Hawaii, to lead the wide receivers.
The return of 13 “super seniors” – players who would not have been able to return before the NCAA decided not to count the 2020 season as a year of eligibility – gives the Panthers plenty of depth and experience at nearly every position.
Pitt is picked to finish fourth in the ACC Coastal Division, but with Pickett returning, a plethora of talented skill players on offense and a defense that could sneak up on people, the Panthers might have a better season than expected.
Offense
Getting Pickett back is obviously a huge boost for the offense, which also returns a deep crop of wide receivers and the strongest tight end group the Panthers have had in years.
The talent on offense is a major reason why Pickett chose to return to Pitt.
“It was a huge factor. If I didn’t feel as confident as I do in these guys that came back and that are here, I most likely wouldn’t have been in this situation,” Pickett said after Pitt’s first training camp practice. “I’m grateful to have the depth we have in the receiving room, the running back room and obviously Lucas (Krull) at tight end and the young guys we have at tight end really stepped up in the spring.
“I’m really excited about the offense as a whole, and it’s obviously a huge reason why I’m here.”
Jordan Addison returns after a breakout performance as a true freshman last year. Addison led the Panthers in receiving yards (666), the first freshman to do so since Tyler Boyd in 2013. A healthy Taysir Mack should be a welcome sight for Pitt fans. After amassing 1,293 yards in his first two seasons with the Panthers, Mack posted just 305 receiving yards in 2020 after undergoing hernia surgery two weeks before the start of the season. Mack has called the experience “humbling” and is excited for his final season at Pitt.
Shocky Jacques-Louis started 10 games for Pitt last season and thinks a starting trio of him, Mack and Addison could be great this year and likes the depth in the receiving corps.
“The three of us are gonna go crazy,” Jacques-Louis said with a smile. “We got even more guys in our group. I feel like we’re going to have a wonderful rotation.”
The receiving corps will also return Tre Tipton, Jared Wayne, John Vardzel and Jaylon Barden. Freshmen Myles Alston and Jadon Bradley and Hawaii transfer Melquise Stovall are new additions to the unit this season.
Position coach Marion recently told the media that every receiver now knows how to play each position, which should allow for more flexibility and keep opposing defenses on their toes.
Addison believes it should lead to less fatigue among the receivers.
“Since we all can play any position, we’ll be less tired when we go out there because anyone can go anywhere at any time,” Addison said.
The tight end group will be led by Krull, who is expected to make an impact early. Krull transferred to Pitt from Florida before last season, but an injury kept him out of the Panthers’ final nine games. Freshman Gavin Bartholomew and sophomore Kyi Wright are also expected to contribute at the position after both had strong showings during spring camp.
Krull believes the offense can be special this year.
“This offense is versatile and explosive,” Krull said. “A lot of guys are going to be able to touch the ball, including the tight end room. Not just me, but Gavin and Kyi and a lot of us can make a lot of plays in space and run well.”
While the Panthers seem poised to again put up numbers in the passing game, there are still questions surrounding the running game after another lackluster performance on the ground in 2020.
Narduzzi says it’s going to take more than just a good running back and good offensive line play to be successful on the ground.
“We’ve got to somehow, some way become a lot better in the running game,” Narduzzi said. “You can all look at the tailback. It’s everybody. I said it in the spring, I was impressed with how our wide receivers went down the field and blocked. It’s hard to break explosive runs when you don’t go down and get those guys in the secondary, those four other guys.”
Narduzzi named sophomore Israel Abanikanda as the starting tailback on the first day of training camp. Junior Vincent Davis is still likely to get some carries after starting nine games last season. Running backs A.J. Davis, Todd Sibley and Daniel Carter also return this season. They’re joined by freshman Rodney Hammond.
In addition to being named the starter, Abanikanda has received praise from coaches and teammates alike.
“He’s focused. I think he’s serious about his game,” Narduzzi said. “He wants to be ‘the guy.’ Right now, he’s more serious and more disciplined.”
“He’s going to be a problem this year,” linebacker Wendell Davis said. “That boy can run.”
“He’s explosive. He sees a hole, he takes it for about 15-20 yards and he’s gone,” right guard Jake Kradel said. “He’s a guy if you give him a crease, he’ll take it. He’s going to be a great addition for our offense this year.”
The praise of Abanikanda should be welcome news to Pitt fans. If there’s one thing the Panthers sorely need on offense, it’s a more balanced attack. Pitt’s running game woes over the last two years make it hard to believe the Panthers had a prolific running game as recently as 2018.
“Having a balanced attack is something that’s huge and I don’t think we’ve had it here since I’ve been here,” Pickett said. “We had a heavy run presence in 2018. These past two years, we’ve had a heavy pass presence. I think aiming more towards a balanced attack will help the pass game and will help the run game tremendously.
“It would be pretty hard to stop when you don’t know what’s coming.”
The projected offensive line will return three starters in left tackle Carter Warren, right guard Kradel and right tackle Gabe Houy, though sophomore Matt Goncalves could challenge for one of the starting tackle spots. Maryland transfer Marcus Minor will start at left guard after making starts as both a guard and tackle for the Terrapins. For the first time since 2017, the Panthers will have a new center as senior Owen Drexel will take over the position held by Jimmy Morrissey for the previous four years.
Defense
The Panthers are tasked with replacing two consensus All-American defensive ends after both Patrick Jones II and Rashad Weaver left for the NFL following the 2020 season. Defensive line coach Charlie Partridge says the depth chart won’t be set until a few days before the first game on Sept. 4, but the rotation at defensive end will include Deslin Alexandre, Habakukk Baldonado, John Morgan and Dayon Hayes.
Alexandre has the most experience at the position after starting all 13 games in 2019 in place of an injured Weaver and making two starts last year while playing in all 11 games in 2020. His performance in 2019 exceeded expectations as he racked up 10.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks. Alexandre believes he’s even better now.
“Just watching film now, looking at myself as a younger guy, I think my game has improved tremendously,” Alexandre said after Pitt’s first training camp session. “I’m really excited to go out there and show the player I can be.”
Baldonado missed seven games with injury last season after he had 5.5 TFLs and four sacks in 2019. Morgan played in all 24 games over the past two years, notching 11 TFLs and six sacks in that time.
Morgan also feels like he’s stepped up his game.
“I really think I’m a cerebral player, honestly,” Morgan said after a recent practice. “I really take pride in knowing what’s happening before the play and I feel like that’s a good thing I can pass on to the other guys.”
The interior of the defensive line also boasts plenty of depth, with five returning players who have started for the Panthers. Super senior Keyshon Camp has made 15 starts over the past four seasons, but has missed 17 games over the last two due to injury. Devin Danielson, David Green, Tyler Bentley and Calijah Kancey all started games last year.
Kancey made a name for himself after starting the final four games in 2020 and has landed on some watch lists for awards given to the defensive player of the year. His speed and explosiveness have made him a player to watch on Pitt’s defense.
“His short-area quickness is off the charts,” Partridge said of Kancey. The coach added that in terms of quickness and twitch, Kancey is one of the best he’s ever coached, including J.J. Watt, who Partridge mentored at Wisconsin.
Behind the defensive line is the deepest linebacking corps of Narduzzi’s tenure.
SirVocea Dennis stood out last year as he earned ACC third-team honors for his sophomore season. He tied for the team lead in tackles (57) and TFLs (14.5). Dennis only started two games, but saw plenty of playing time. He said the lack of starts isn’t a problem for him.
“It doesn’t bother me at all,” Dennis said. “I’m a team player and that’s why I’m here.”
Narduzzi says Dennis can play any of the three linebacker positions, which should give the unit plenty of flexibility.
Dennis is joined in the linebacker room by Cam Bright and Phil Campbell III, who have made 12 and 20 starts, respectively, for the Panthers. Both have played at the Money and Star positions, but all of Bright’s starts have come at Star, the position he prefers to play because he says it’s the most versatile.
Wendell Davis won the starting Mike linebacker position during fall camp last year, but an injury forced him to miss the final nine games of the season. Senior Chase Pine started in place of Davis and the two continue to compete for playing time at the position.
The emergence of senior John Petrishen during spring camp adds even more depth to the unit.
With such a deep group, Manalac says it’s going to be up to the players to earn playing time.
“I think there will be multiple guys playing and they’re gonna have to prove through consistent performance that they deserve more,” Manalac said.
The secondary will be undergoing the biggest overhaul after losing three of four starters from last season. The Panthers get cornerback Damarri Mathis back after he missed all last year with a shoulder injury. Marquis Williams and A.J. Woods both made starts at corner last year. Kentucky transfer M.J. Devonshire could challenge for playing time at corner and showed positional flexibility after playing safety during spring camp.
Sophomore Brandon Hill and junior Erick Hallett are likely to start at safety. Hill made two starts at strong safety last year while Hallett started at both safety positions and at nickelback during the 2020 season.
Special teams
Super senior Cal Adomitis returns for his fifth season at long snapper while Kirk Christodoulou returns for his fourth at punter, but the Panthers will have a new kicker for the first time since 2017 after Alex Kessman left for the NFL. Ben Sauls and walk-on Sam Scarton are battling for the kicking position. Christodoulou, who also serves as the holder, called the competition between the two “fierce.” Special teams coordinator Andre Powell said both Sauls and Scarton are talented, but the job will go to whoever can be mentally tougher.
Addison is likely to see more time in the return game after the departure of D.J. Turner. Barden, Alston and Vincent Davis also practiced in returns during spring drills. Transfers Stovall and Devonshire may also get a look, with Powell commenting that they both have natural ball skills.
Outlook
Pitt’s nonconference schedule might be the easiest the Panthers have had in the Narduzzi era and it should allow them to stack wins early. The Panthers face a tough stretch of games that sees them play at Virginia Tech and host Clemson, Miami and Coastal Division favorite North Carolina in a five-week span. The conference is quarterback heavy, with 13 of the 14 ACC teams having quarterbacks with starting experience.
Narduzzi is excited for the challenge the Panthers face in the ACC.
“I see a heck of a conference with a lot of great quarterbacks as we talked about on media day, there’s a lot of returning starting quarterbacks. That’s the big thing. You gotta go face (D’Eriq) King in Miami, the No. 1 draft choice (Sam Howell) in North Carolina. There’s some good players out there,” Narduzzi said.
“I just see a lot of competition, a lot of good football programs that are just going to keep going up.”
