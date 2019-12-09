By Amanda Filipcic-Godsey
Pitt found out its bowl game destination on Sunday afternoon, but the result was not what fans were hoping for.
The Panthers will face the Eastern Michigan Eagles of the Mid-American Conference in the Quick Lane Bowl at Ford Field in Detroit on Dec. 28 with kickoff slated for 8 p.m.
Fans took to Twitter to express their displeasure at being shut out of the ACC Tier One bowls, a list that includes the Belk Bowl, Sun Bowl, Pinstripe Bowl and Music City Bowl.
After Pitt defeated North Carolina in overtime on Nov. 14, the Panthers still had a nine-win season in their sights and an outside chance at the Orange Bowl.
It seemed certain they would at least wind up in a Tier One bowl game. After being shutout 28-0 by Virginia Tech in Blacksburg and a home loss to Boston College in the regular season finale, Pitt’s stock fell, and the result is an invitation to the Quick Lane Bowl.
The Panthers are still looking for their first bowl win under fifth-year head coach Pat Narduzzi.
“You’re only guaranteed 12 games in college football, so the opportunity to play one more time in 2019 is something our team is not going to take for granted,” Narduzzi said in a statement. “Coach Creighton has done an impressive job at Eastern Michigan. They had a great road win over a Big Ten bowl team in Illinois this season. We look forward to the challenge.”
The ACC has ten bowl-eligible teams this year. Undefeated reigning champion Clemson was one of four teams selected to participate in the College Football Playoff, where the Tigers will be the No. 3 seed. The Orange Bowl selected conference runner-up Virginia. Wake Forest and Virginia Tech both held 8-4 records and both were selected to a Tier One bowl. The Demon Deacons will play in the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium while the Hokies will head to Charlotte to play in the Belk Bowl. The Music City Bowl in Nashville selected Louisville, who will make the short drive south on I-65. The Sun Bowl wasn’t an option for Pitt since the Panthers played in the game last year; this year, Florida State will be the ACC’s representative in El Paso.
The Military Bowl, which gets the first pick after the Tier One bowls are selected, chose North Carolina while the Independence Bowl selected Miami. That left the Quick Lane Bowl and a trip to Detroit in December for Pitt.
This will be the Panthers third game against Eastern Michigan. Pitt has won both previous games—a 27-3 win in 2007 at Heinz Field and a 66-30 victory at Pitt Stadium in 1995.
Though the bowl game may not be what fans were hoping for, the venue is the site of Pitt’s last bowl win—the Panthers won the 2013 Little Caesars Pizza Bowl at Ford Field, defeating Bowling Green 30-27.
Amanda Filipcic-Godsey is a freelance writer in Pittsburgh. She covers Pitt football and basketball for CNHI Pa. newspapers. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaFGodsey
