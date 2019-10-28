PITTSBURGH — Pitt has pulled out many close wins this season, but the Panthers came up short on Saturday as they fell to Miami, 16-12, at Heinz Field.
Pitt (5-3. 2-2) failed to find both an offensive rhythm and the end zone. The Hurricanes (4-4, 2-3) took advantage of Pitt’s mistakes, scoring 10 points off Pitt turnovers.
All of Pitt’s points were scored by kicker Alex Kessman, who made field goals of 54, 25, 29, and 29 yards.
The Panthers took a 12-10 lead with just over seven minutes remaining in the game. The defense quickly forced a Miami three-and-out, but Pitt’s offense went conservative on the ensuing drive, running the ball three times for seven total yards. Miami got the ball back with four minutes left on the clock. With the help of a short punt, Miami engineered a nine-play, 62-yard drive that ended with quarterback Jarren Williams hitting K.J. Osborn for a 32-yard touchdown that wound up being the game-winner.
Pitt got the ball back with 58 seconds and all three timeouts remaining, but the offense failed to gain a yard.
In addition to three turnovers, the Panthers’ offense continued to be plagued by drops, adding at least six against the Hurricanes.
“It’s on the offensive players,” quarterback Kenny Pickett said after the game. “I wouldn’t say any coaches are responsible for this or anyone on the staff. This is 100 percent on the players.”
“Terrible,” center Jimmy Morrissey said of the offense’s performance. “We didn’t finish. We didn’t play well enough. Three turnovers and, what, four field goals? I’m shocked we were even in that game. Our defense did a great job.”
“It’s extremely frustrating,” Morrissey continued. “I feel – we all feel– like we’re letting (the defense) down when we can’t finish.”
Trouble began for the Panthers early as the offense turned the ball over three times on their first four drives. Kessman capped the opening drive of the game with a 54-yard field goal, and the defense made quick work of the Hurricanes. On the Panthers’ second offensive drive, Pickett had a pass tipped by linebacker Zach McCloud and intercepted by D.J. Ivey at the Pitt 35. Pitt’s defense held Miami to a field goal, knotting the game at three.
On Pitt’s next drive, wide receiver Taysir Mack fumbled at the Miami 37. Following a three-and-out from the Pitt defense, Pickett was again picked off by Ivey, who returned the ball to the Pitt 17. Four plays later, Miami running back Cam’Ron Harris scored from one yard out in his first college start.
Pitt added a field goal late in the second quarter and trailed 10-6 at halftime.
Miami got the ball to begin the second half and Pitt’s defense provided a spark when cornerback Damarri Mathis picked off quarterback N’Kosi Perry and returned it to the Miami 32. A facemask penalty on Miami gave Pitt the ball at the 17, but the Panthers again had to settle for a field goal.
Early in the fourth quarter, Pitt’s run game found some traction, but the offense would again stall. Facing fourth-and-goal from the 1, coach Pat Narduzzi opted to kick the field goal and take a 12-10 lead.
“Do I wish we’d have gone for it on fourth-and-one? Yeah, but when your defense is playing as well as they are playing, you thought, shoot, let’s win with four field goals,” Narduzzi said after the game.
Narduzzi was criticized earlier this year for attempting a field goal on fourth-and-goal at the one at Penn State, when Pitt trailed by seven in the fourth quarter. The coach said he couldn’t pass up taking the lead against Miami.
“The smart play was to kick the field goal,” Narduzzi said. “Some people would say go for it. If you don’t get it then, now you’re losing the game. You’re down. But to go ahead was huge momentum for us…You know, it’s – if we go for it and don’t get it, we’re saying the same thing. And again, they don’t even have to score to win the football game.”
Narduzzi’s quarterback agreed with the call to kick the field goal.
“We go up 12-10, and we win 12-10, you’re not asking that question,” Pickett said. “It’s a bunch of woulda, coulda, shouldas right now, but at the end of the day, we didn’t play well enough to win.”
Amanda Filipcic-Godsey is a freelance writer in Pittsburgh. She covers Pitt football and basketball for CNHI Pa. newspapers. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaFGodsey
