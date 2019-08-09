PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh junior defensive lineman Rashad Weaver's season is over.
The school announced Friday that Weaver will miss all of 2019 after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during practice Thursday. Weaver led the Panthers with 6½ sacks, 14 tackles for loss and three fumble recoveries in 2018 while helping Pitt win the ACC's Coastal Division title.
Coach Pat Narduzzi said the school will explore getting a medical redshirt for Weaver.
"We're going to miss Rashad dearly," Narduzzi said. "I feel bad for him. It's not easy to sit with the doctor and hear that news come out. And then to go break it to (him), it's one of the ugliest days you can really have."
