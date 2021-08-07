Pitt brings 24 new players to 2021 football team, including Aaron Donald's nephew Elliot

By Amanda Filipcic-Godsey
CNHI News Service
When Aliquippa native M.J. Devonshire transferred from Kentucky to Pitt this winter, it didn’t take much for him to get used to his new surroundings at the Panthers’ South Side facilities.
“I feel comfortable. Walking in, there was no butterflies. I immediately felt at home,” the defensive back said. “When they say you’re at home, it’s definitely true walking around the facility. It’s all smiles. It’s a friendly environment.”
Devonshire is one of 24 new faces that will join the Panthers this fall.
While Devonshire is returning home, four of Pitt’s incoming freshmen are staying home. Elliot Donald, Nakhi Johnson, Dorien Ford and Stephon Hall are all Pittsburgh-area products turned Pitt Panthers.
According to 247 Sports, Donald is the second-highest ranked player recruited by Pat Narduzzi and his coaching staff. Donald played defensive line during high school at Central Catholic and chose to attend Pitt, following in the footsteps of his famous uncle, Aaron Donald, a perennial All-Pro defensive tackle for the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams.
Donald is currently at Pitt for the summer session and has already impressed senior defensive end Deslin Alexandre. During ACC media days, Narduzzi told ACC Network hosts that he had asked Alexandre on the flight to Charlotte how Donald had been performing so far, and Alexandre replied that Donald has excellent football knowledge already.
During the same interview, Narduzzi said he expects the 6-foot-2, 255-pound Donald to play “a little bit of both” defensive end and tackle early on.
West Mifflin’s Johnson and Baldwin’s Ford will join Donald on the defensive line. Johnson, who is expected to play defensive end, enrolled early at Pitt, and Narduzzi complimented him on having a “different gear to him” during spring drills. The 6-foot-4, 285-pound Ford will play tackle for the Panthers.
A graduate of Central Valley High School in Monaca, Hall is a physical safety who reminds Narduzzi of another Central Valley safety who played at Pitt: Jordan Whitehead, who just won a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Joining the three local guys on the defensive line is four-star recruit Naquan Brown from Virginia Beach.
An edge rusher, Brown originally committed to Louisiana State last summer before decommitting and choosing Pitt in December. Narduzzi praised Brown’s “extreme athletic ability.”
The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Preston Lavant, who Narduzzi called a “downhill, physical tackle machine,” is the sole linebacker in the Class of 2021.
Devonshire and Hall are only two of the new faces in the defensive backfield. Narduzzi said on December’s signing day: “We really wanted to load up in the secondary because of the guys we have lost.”
Khalil Anderson is the highest-ranked defensive back of Pitt’s 2021 class according to 247 Sports.
Anderson turned down late offers from Ole Miss, Miami and Penn State to honor his commitment to Pitt. Narduzzi called him a “ballhawk” who can play all four spots in the secondary.
Noah Biglow is one of three defensive backs who Pitt flipped. The Florida native was originally committed to Iowa State and was described by Narduzzi as “a nice size corner who loves to play man-to-man.”
Corner Tamarion Crumpley decommitted from Minnesota before signing with Pitt just before December’s signing day.
Safety Javon McIntyre attended Imhotep Charter in Philadelphia and was rated Pennsylvania’s No. 14 overall prospect by ESPN and No. 18 by 247 Sports.
P.J. O’Brien was the only freshman defensive back who took part in spring drills. O’Brien is another SEC commit the Panthers flipped in December after decommitting from Auburn. In a media session in February, O’Brien cited former Pitt safeties Damar Hamlin and Paris Ford as role models for his style of play. He wasted no time in making an impression during spring camp.
“P.J. O’Brien’s a guy that I would say might be a third-team safety right now,” Narduzzi said. “He could easily move into a second-team spot. P.J.’s a guy I could see playing because he’s got a lot of confidence.”
The offense has even more newcomers than the defense, starting with four new offensive linemen, all of whom enrolled in January and participated in spring drills. Twenty-year-old Utah native Trey Andersen spent the last two years on a mission trip and is the son of former NFL center Jason Andersen.
Offensive tackle Terrence Moore, from Massillon Washington High School in Ohio, was described by Narduzzi as “a smart offensive lineman that can play three different positions up front.”
A graduate of Cass Technical in Detroit, 6-foot-4, 325-pound Terrence Enos was ranked the No. 17 overall prospect in Michigan by Rivals. Narduzzi called Enos a “physical, mauling-type offensive lineman that just moves an entire offensive line by himself.”
Maryland transfer Marcus Minor is the most likely to start among the offensive line newcomers. Minor played both tackle and guard for the Terrapins. During spring practices, guard Jake Kradel said Minor would help the offensive line “tremendously” and commended Minor’s run blocking.
Texas native Nate Yarnell is a new addition to Pitt’s quarterback room. While he seems unlikely to see much playing time this year, Narduzzi was pleased with his progress over the course of spring camp.
Rodney Hammond is the lone running back in the Class of 2021 after Malik Newton was medically disqualified earlier this year. Hammond was ranked as a top 20 running back by ESPN.
The Panthers will have three new faces at the tight end position.
Cole Mitchell signed with Pitt at the end of June. Following an abbreviated senior season, Mitchell attended Pitt’s rising stars camp in June and made an official visit a week later.
Mitchell’s fellow freshmen tight ends, Jake Renda and Gavin Bartholomew, both enrolled at Pitt early and took part in spring practices.
The 6-foot-4 Renda graduated from IMG Academy in Florida, where he switched to tight end after playing quarterback for the previous three seasons at Princeton High School in New Jersey.
Pennsylvania native Bartholomew set himself apart during spring camp, receiving praise from both Narduzzi and quarterback Kenny Pickett. Narduzzi said he believes Bartholomew could see some playing time this year, while Pickett lauded the freshman’s work ethic.
The Panthers will have three new players in an already deep receiving corps. Hawaii transfer Melquise Stovall spent last season working under new Pitt wide receiver coach Brennan Marion. Jaden Bradley graduated from DeMatha Catholic in Maryland. The 6-foot-3 Bradley only made the switch to wide receiver in his junior year, but still received offers from several Power 5 schools.
Pitt’s highest-ranked wide receiver in the 2021 class and another early enrollee is Myles Alston, who hails from Virginia Beach, where he attended the same high school as Brown.
Narduzzi called Alston a “speedster on the edge.” He had offers from multiple Power 5 schools, including ACC rivals North Carolina, Virginia and Virginia Tech, but said he chose Pitt because he liked the city atmosphere, amongst other things.
“I’ve been on a visit here about three times before committing, and each visit was amazing,” Alston said. “From an academic standpoint, all the way to the facilities, I just fell in love with it.”
Amanda Filipcic-Godsey is a freelance writer in Pittsburgh. She covers Pitt football and basketball for CNHI Pa. newspapers. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaFGodsey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.