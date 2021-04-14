By Amanda Filipcic-Godsey
CNHI News Service
If there’s one thing Pitt fans, coaches and players alike can agree on, it’s that the Panthers need to run the football better this fall.
Last season, Pitt’s run game was uninspiring — the Panthers ranked 13th out of 15 ACC teams with an average of 119.9 rushing yards per game.
“We weren’t that good in the run game this past year,” offensive guard Jake Kradel said last week.
“I feel like the main focus should be working on the run game,” offensive tackle Carter Warren said recently.
According to Pat Narduzzi, the run game has improved — at least during spring practices.
“We’re running the ball better right now than we did all last spring,” Narduzzi said on Tuesday after wrapping up the 10th of Pitt’s 15 spring practice sessions.
Narduzzi credited some of the improvements to personnel, particularly having a healthy tight end in Lucas Krull. Krull transferred from Florida last offseason, but only played in one game with the Panthers in 2020 as he was limited due to injury.
“Lucas is a beast right now. I mean, Lucas is playing like first-round material right now,” Narduzzi said.
The lack of a strong starting tight end coupled with having no true fullback meant the Panthers relied on the passing game more often than not in 2020.
“I feel like last year, (opponents) were just keying on us passing the whole time, they didn’t really respect the run,” Kradel said.
“When you don’t have a tight end, then you can’t just put 11 guys in there trying to block it,” Narduzzi said. “So we kind of molded our offense to what we had and then just tried to branch off that and didn’t try to do something that we aren’t.”
Making things more complicated for Pitt’s running game is the loss of two offensive line starters in the offseason, as left guard Bryce Hargrove and center Jimmy Morrissey left for the NFL. Graduate transfer Marcus Minor from Maryland seems to have the inside track to replace Hargrove while senior Owen Drexel will likely take the reins at center.
Minor has already impressed, earning praise from Narduzzi following a scrimmage at Heinz Field on Saturday.
“Up front, one of the guys that stood out to me was Marcus Minor, (he) really played a nice ball game,” Narduzzi said. “He was physical, and it’s the best he’s looked since he’s been here.”
The coach emphasized the importance of a balanced offensive attack and being able to run the football when it comes to the red zone in particular. The Panthers struggled to run the ball near the goal line last season, something that cost them points in crucial moments.
“It’s really important. Especially when you get in the red zone and you can’t stretch them down the field,” Narduzzi said.
Narduzzi named Vincent Davis the starting running back earlier this spring. Davis started nine games for the Panthers last season and led the team in rushing with 632 yards. He finished the year strong in Pitt’s season finale against Georgia Tech, racking up 247 rushing yards and a 74-yard run that was Pitt’s longest of the season.
Behind Davis, seniors A.J. Davis and Todd Sibley will compete for time along with sophomores Israel Abanikanda and Daniel Carter.
Abanikanda turned heads at Pitt’s recent scrimmage.
“Izzy Abanikanda had a nice day as well,” Narduzzi said of the sophomore’s performance at Saturday’s scrimmage. “He had one of those (runs) that pop through and nobody could catch him. and he’s doing a great job on (pass) protection as well.”
The coach says it’ll take everyone doing their part for the running game to be successful.
“Anytime you’re running the ball, the offensive line plays a part in that for sure, but so do the tight ends and so do the running backs making the right reads,” Narduzzi said.
“Everybody talks about ... the O-line blocking, but it also counts when the receivers are blocking, and so I think receivers are doing a great job of going downfield blocking,” Narduzzi continued. “I think they’ve learned some things in the last 12 months and we’re blocking better down the field, I think.”
Narduzzi and his players seem hopeful that the running game will help and not hinder the offense this fall.
“Once we get that run game down pat, everything else will fall into place,” Warren said.
