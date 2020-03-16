Pitino returns to men's college basketball as Iona coach

FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2018, file photo, former Louisville basketball coach Rick Pitino appears during a news conference in New York. Hall of Famer Pitino was named basketball coach at Iona College on Saturday, March 14, 2020. Pitino coached at Louisville from 2001-17 before being fired in a pay-for-play scandal and had been coaching in Greece. He replaces Tim Cluess, who resigned Friday after 10 years and six NCAA Tournament appearances due to health concerns.