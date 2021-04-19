By Ron Poniewasz Jr.
New Castle News
The Laurel High softball team took care of business in the circle and at the plate Saturday.
Grace Kissick tossed a perfect game and her Lady Spartans teammates combined for four home runs in a 15-0 WPIAL Section 4-2A road win over Freedom.
The game was stopped after three innings because of the mercy rule.
Kissick (2-0) struck out nine batters. She also had two hits and two RBIs.
Frankie Duddy, Abbie Miles, Kaylee Withrow and Addie Deal hit home runs for Laurel (4-1 section, 5-1 overall).
The Lady Spartans clubbed 14 total hits.
Duddy, Miles and Autumn Boyd had two hits each for the winners. Duddy drove in four runs and Addie Deal plated three.
Miles and Withrow knocked in two runs each.
Laurel scored five runs in the first, two in the second and eight more in the third.
Shenango 13,
New Brighton 0
Mia Edwards hurled a perfect game to lead the Lady Wildcats to a Section 4-2A road victory over the Lady Lions.
Edwards (8-2) struck out 14 batters. It is her first perfect game of the season, to go along with a no-hitter.
Edwards threw 59 pitches, 43 of them went for strikes.
The game was stopped after five innings because of the mercy rule.
Shenango (4-1, 8-2) notched eight hits.
Edwards slugged a three-run homer in the fourth inning. It’s her third blast of the season.
Ashley DeCarbo, Brianna DeSalvo and Madison Iwanejko posted two hits apiece for the Lady Wildcats. Iwanejko and Edwards drove in three runs each, while DeCarbo delivered a pair to the plate. Iwanejko tripled as well.
Makenna Emerick drove in a pair of runs for the Lady Wildcats.
Shenango recorded three runs in the first, two in the third, six in the fourth and two more in the fifth.
Baseball
Hickory 7,Laurel 6
The Hornets rallied with four runs in the seventh inning to upend the host Spartans in a nonsection matchup.
Laurel (7-2) built a 4-0 lead after the first inning and pushed it to 5-0 through two.
The Spartans posted five total hits, including a pair by Landin Esposito. He drove in two runs as well.
Aaron Doughty suffered the loss in relief. Doughty tossed two innings, giving up four hits and four runs — all earned — with a walk and no strikeouts.
Laurel plated four markers in the first, one in the second and one in the sixth.
Hickory scored two runs in the fourth, one in the fifth and four in the seventh.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.