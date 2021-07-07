Pitchers Boyd, Edwards excel in leading Laurel, Shenango softball teams

They could do it all.
Pitch. Hit. Dominate a game from the offensive or defensive side.
Laurel High's Autumn Boyd and Shenango's Mia Edwards, both of whom are pitchers, were opposing team's worst nightmare on a softball field this season.
Edwards, a senior, is bound for NCAA Division I Colgate. Boyd, though, is just a freshman and will be on the scene for quite some time.
Edwards batted .313 with 19 RBIs, 25 runs scored, 21 hits, eight doubles and five home runs. In the circle, she delivered a 14-6 record, 300 strikeouts and a 0.80 earned run average in 139 1/3 innings pitched. Edwards walked just 23 batters.
"Mia's season was fantastic," Lady Wildcats coach Pat Quahliero said. "She really never let us down; she never let herself down. The most staggering part of it was the strikeout to walk ratio is just insane. For a strikeout pitcher to not walk many is incredible.
"She also did it offensively for us. As the year wore on, we would see teams pitch around her. She started to walk more. She took those walks graciously. As good as all that sounds, if you got to know her on a daily basis, she is the most humble kid."
Boyd batted .500 with 24 RBIs, 18 runs scored, 33 hits and eight doubles. She recorded a 9-1 mark in the circle, with 146 strikeouts and a 1.13 ERA in 74 1/3 innings pitched.
"She was dominant this year," Lady Spartans coach Frank Duddy said of Boyd. "She came out throwing hard and she kept batters off balance. She did a fantastic job. As a freshman, that's incredible.
"We have three more years with her and we're excited for the prospects."
The duo shared this year's Lawrence County softball MVP award.
Shenango and Laurel are WPIAL Section 4-2A rivals. The teams split the regular season series, with the home team winning each time.
Edwards and Boyd matched up one more time in the WPIAL Class 2A championship game. Boyd got the best of Edwards and Shenango in that game, 6-5. It marked Laurel's third consecutive WPIAL championship.
The Lady Spartans' title also capped off a strong district playoff run for Boyd. She allowed 11 total runs in four games, five of which coming against the Lady Wildcats.
"She had a real nice run through the WPIAL playoffs," Duddy said of Boyd. "That was impressive."
Boyd allowed six hits and four earned runs with six walks and 13 strikeouts in the title tilt to earn the win in the circle. Edwards surrendered seven hits and five earned runs, with a walk and 12 strikeouts.
Boyd delivered in the clutch at the plate throughout the season for Laurel.
"She got a lot of doubles for us," Duddy said. "We had her batting third.
"Kaylee Withrow would get on base. Addie (Deal) would move her over and Autumn's job was to bring them home. It was quite effective."
The Lady Spartans had three players that could pitch if needed — Boyd, Deal and Grace Kissick. Boyd saw the most action of the three in the circle throughout the season.
"Her strength was her power," Duddy said of Boyd. "She throws hard and she has great movement.
"Her stature, she's a little intimidating out there. She's a master of her craft and she works real hard at it. The hard work paid off."
Hitters were off balance all year when facing Boyd.
"I like her changeup," Duddy said "It's low to mid-60s. When she pulls the string on it and it's low to mid 50s, that's filthy; that should be criminal.
"She has great location on her pitches and very good control. She has very good command of her pitches."
Laurel's season ended at 18-2 with a 6-5 loss to Union City in 10 innings in the state quarterfinals at Slippery Rock University.
Edwards dominated the Lady Spartans hitters early in the season. She struck out 19 batters and allowed just two hits in the 4-0 win.
"On paper, the 19 strikeouts against Laurel is her biggest highlight of the season," Quahliero said. "To be real honest about it, it was the grit and determination of the Neshannock game."
The Lady Wildcats lost a heartbreaker at home to the Lady Lancers, 1-0. Shenango won the rematch in nine innings, 10-8, behind 16 strikeouts by Edwards. She knocked in a pair of runs as well.
"Getting hit around a little bit and having to fight back offensively. She didn't quit," Quahliero said. "That would be her most satisfying moment, the game at Neshannock. She's had some heartbreaks against Neshannock in the past."
Edwards honed her hitting skills as the season wore on to become an offensive threat.
"She's probably right now at 50 or 60 percent at her capacity," Quahliero said. "She's very talented as a hitter.
"She's the total package. She's someone that is more of a pull hitter, a power hitter."
Edwards was able to make things easier on the defense behind her by striking out 300 batters.
"Aside from the fact of the actual strikeout to walk ratio, her biggest asset is getting strike one," Quahliero said. "When you have a batter that doesn't chase the rise ball early on, if the count is 2-0, you know you can come back and get a strike.
"The biggest leap for her was being able to command the fastball. She has the rise, curveball, and her changeup, also."
Every pitch works for Edwards, and quite well. But, Quahliero pointed to one pitch above the others.
"The rise ball is her best pitch," Quahliero said. "That's her out pitch. It's probably the pitch we throw as much as the fastball.
"She has great velocity and location. Every pitcher has their moments where they can't find their pitches for an inning. Her lapses were very limited, though."
Losing Edwards to graduation will be tough to overcome for Shenango.
"You don't fill this position at the same level of a Mia Edwards. We all know that," Quahliero said. "We'll have somebody next year that is ready to take a shot at it. My guess is it will probably be by committee."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.