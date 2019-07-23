PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates have suspended reliever Keone Kela two games for an unspecified violation of his contract.
The team made the announcement yesterday shortly before opening a four-game series with St. Louis. The suspension came after the team activated Kela from the 60-day injured list. Kela went on the injured list on May 6 with right shoulder discomfort.
Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said over the weekend the team anticipated getting Kela back in the bullpen on Monday. Hurdle, however, demurred on Monday when asked about Kela’s availability, saying only that the team was still in the process of evaluating Kela’s status.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.