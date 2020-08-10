PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates utility infielder Phil Evans will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a concussion and fracturing his jaw in a collision with teammate Gregory Polanco in foul territory.
Director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said Sunday that Evans was in good spirits but is still dealing with some swelling in his face. Evans, who was placed on the 45-day injured list, is expected to make a full recovery, Tomczyk said, but the shortness of the 2020 season means he will not return this year.
Evans was playing first base when he darted into foul territory to chase down a fly ball by Detroit’s Miguel Cabrera. Polanco raced to the same spot from his position in right field. Evans pulled up when he saw Polanco coming, but it was too late. Polanco’s elbow slammed into Evans’ face just as Polanco made the catch. Evans briefly lost consciousness after falling to the ground but was alert before being taken off the field on a stretcher.
Pittsburgh lost Saturday’s game to Detroit, 11-5. The Tigers finished off the three-game sweep at PNC Park with a 2-1 victory on Sunday.
Evans, who made the team out of summer camp after signing a minor league deal last October, has been one of the few bright spots for the struggling Pirates. He hit the first home run of his career on Friday night and was hitting .359 (14 for 39) at the time of the injury.
Evans was released from the hospital late Saturday and was at PNC Park on Sunday morning before the team finished a three-game series with Detroit.
Pittsburgh recalled outfielder Jose Osuna to replace Evans. The team also sent rookie reliever Nick Mears to its alternate site in Altoona and called up left-handed reliever Brandon Waddell.
IT’S OFF
The Pirates were scheduled to play a three-game series in St. Louis starting Monday, but all three of those games have been postponed while the Cardinals deal with a COVID-19 outbreak.
There have now been 27 games postponed by Major League Baseball because of coronavirus concerns. The Cardinals have not played since July 30 and have had 13 games scrapped.
Miami and Philadelphia each had seven games postponed earlier and have returned to the field since the disruptions.
MLB said Sunday night that the league and the Cardinals “believe it is prudent to conduct additional testing while players and staff are quarantined before the team returns to play.”
The Cardinals’ weekend series at home against the Chicago Cubs was called off Friday after two more St. Louis players and a staff member tested positive for the coronavirus. Eight of their players in total have tested positive, including star catcher Yadier Molina.
On Sunday morning, the Pirates learned that Monday night’s opener in St. Louis had been postponed.
“Obviously we don’t want the whole series to get canceled,” Pittsburgh catcher Jacob Stallings said before a home game against Detroit. “I think we’re grateful that we get a day off. It’s been obviously a tough stretch. Our pitching could use it. And you know, we’ve had a tough schedule to start the year, so grateful for the day off, but then also everybody doesn’t want three games canceled; we want to get those games in.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.