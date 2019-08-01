Pirates hold on to closer Vázquez, but Dickerson dealt

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A post All-Star game swoon dropped the Pittsburgh Pirates from contention in the NL Central. The freefall, however, wasn’t far enough for the team to part with two-time All-Star closer Felipe Vázquez.
Pittsburgh opted to hold on to Vázquez at yesterday’s trade deadline, a decision general manager Neal Huntington offered as proof of the club’s confidence that it can rebound in 2020 and beyond.
The Pirates did send veteran outfielder Corey Dickerson to Philadelphia in exchange for a player to be named and $250,000 in international signing money. Pittsburgh previously traded pitcher Jordan Lyles to Milwaukee for pitching prospect Cody Ponce on Monday but otherwise stood pat despite a three-week implosion that’s dropped the club to last place in the division.
