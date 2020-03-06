PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates came up short Thursday.
The Pirates managed recorded seven hits — six being singles — in dropping a 2-1 decision to the host Tampa Bay Rays.
Ryan Yarbrough retired nine straight in three innings for Tampa Bay and reliever Jalen Beeks got six outs in a row. Former Pirates outfielder Austin Meadows homered for one of the Rays’ two hits.
Derek Holland allowed one hit — Meadows’ homer — in four innings for Pittsburgh.
Jason Martin’s triple was the lone extra-base hit for the Pirates. Martin and Bell had two hits apiece for the Buccos. Keone Kela took the loss in relief.
