Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Francisco Cervelli says he no longer will work behind the plate.
Cervelli, a 12-year veteran of the major leagues, told DKPittsburghSports.com on Sunday that is giving up catching after suffering at least the sixth concussion of his career.
“That’s enough,” Cervelli told the publication. “This time is different. I can’t live like this.”
Cervelli, 33, didn’t say what position he intends to play, although he has played in 13 games (10 starts) at first base, four at third and two at second in addition to 663 behind the plate. He has struggled at the plate this season, batting only .193.
Cervelli suffered his latest concussion after taking a broken bat to the chin on May 25. San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey was a player who landed on the concussion injured list this year after getting hit in the mask with a foul tip.
