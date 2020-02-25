Pirates' Archer scratched from start with neck tightness

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander Chris Archer was scratched from his scheduled Monday night against the New York Yankees and Gerrit Cole due to neck tightness.
Pittsburgh said the move was precautionary and that Archer is day to day.
Archer went 3-9 overall with a 5.19 earned run average in 23 starts last season.
Cole was scheduled to make his first start with the Yankees after signing a $324 million nine year contract as a free agent.
Pittsburgh opens the 2020 at Tampa Bay on March 26 at 4:10 p.m. The Pirates are off the next day (Friday) before finishing the three-game series on Saturday and Sunday.
The Pirates then travel to the Chicago Cubs for a three-game series March 30 through April 1. Pittsburgh opens its home schedule on April 2 when it hosts the Cincinnati Reds at 1:35 p.m. The teams are off the next day (Friday) before finishing the three-game set on Saturday and Sunday.
Yankees 3, Pirates 3 (tie)
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Gerrit Cole struck out two and walked one over a hitless inning in his spring training debut for the New York Yankees against Pittsburgh.
Cole’s first pitch to Adam Frazier was a 97 mph fastball. After Frazier popped out and Bryan Reynolds struck out, Cole Tucker drew a walk. The right-hander then fanned Josh Bell to finish up.
Cole signed a $324 million, nine-year contract as a free agent starting pitcher after going 20-5 with a 2.50 earned run average and 326 strikeouts last season for the American League champion Houston Astros.
The Pirates managed six hits off Yankees pitchers. Jacob Stallings and Ke’Bryan Hayes recorded two hits apiece for Pittsburgh. Jason Martin knocked in the lone run for the Buccos.
Chris Stratton started for the Pirates and tossed a scoreless inning. He struck out one and walked one.
The New York Yankees posted eight hits — nobody had more than one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.