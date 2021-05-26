IRWIN — On Sunday, the Shenango High baseball team practiced dog-piling on the mound after a win.
“We did this four or five times this year,” first-year coach Larry Kelly said. “I stand at home plate and we put nine guys on the field and I swing and miss and tell them to dog-pile. I tell them when they go to sleep, before they close their eyes, to envision what it’s going to be like to be able to do this for real.
“Jimmy V (late North Carolina State coach Jim Valvano) used to practice cutting down the nets, so it certainly wasn’t something I came up with. But it sure has an effect on them.”
The Wildcats don’t have to envision it anymore.
Shenango claimed its 17th-straight win in advancing to the WPIAL Class 2A championship game with a thrilling 7-6 win over Carmichaels in the semifinals at Norwin High School on Tuesday.
The Wildcats (19-2) now take on Seton LaSalle (21-2) in the title game at a time and date to be announced.
Starting pitcher Shane Cato went 5 1/3 innings. He gave up 11 hits and no walks and struck out six.
“In retrospect, his fastball was probably 2-3 miles an hour below his normal,” Kelly said. “He throws 84, in retrospect his fastball was probably throwing 80-81 today.
“But he’s a warrior. He’s my lead dog and determines the speed of our sled. When he said yesterday at practice that he wanted the ball, I had to give it to him. As far as I’m concerned, he’s the MVP in Section 2.”
Zach Herb pitched the final 1 2/3 innings and got the win. He gave up no runs, no hits and no walks. He is now 3-0.
Shenango had just eight hits.
“But we worked six walks and had four hit batters,” Kelly said. “Our plate discipline was a big factor in our ability to win this game.”
Tyler Kamerer doubled and tripled and Ethan Bintrim worked four walks and scored two runs. Cato and Herb each singled and doubled.
The Wildcats scored what proved to be the winning run in the bottom of the sixth.
Bintrim walked and stole second. He moved to third on a flyout by Cato and scored on a two-out base hit to right by Braeden D’Angelo, setting up Herb’s 1-2-3 seventh.
“It was just thrilling,” Kelly said. “I”m just so happy for these kids and the community. They were so pumped up. There was a large contingent of Shenango people there.
“It was just a great day to be a Wildcat.”
Kelly said his entire team will take Wednesday off and support the Shenango softball team in its WPIAL semifinal game against Ligonier Valley at Mars.
“I want them to enjoy the moment and enjoy being kids,” he said. “On Thursday, we get back to work.”
