PIAA, WPIAL still 'pretty much in limbo' for high school sports

By Kayleen Cubbal
New Castle News
The National Federation of State High School Associations has issued guidelines to help states reopen their high school athletic programs during the coronavirus.
The guidelines cover areas such as pre-workout screening, limitations on gathering sizes, requirements for cleaning facilities, the safe use of athletic equipment and athlete hydration.
The PIAA has said it will follow instructions from Gov. Tom Wolf, the Pa. Department of Health and the Pa. Department of Education when the time comes for sports to resume. All workouts currently are suspended by Wolf.
The WPIAL will follow the PIAA’s lead, but no decisions have been made at this time, according to league president Scott Seltzer, an assistant superintendent at Chartiers Valley High School and graduate of Mohawk High School, who participated in a conference call conducted by the PIAA on Wednesday.
“We didn’t even talk about opening sports up at today’s meeting,” Seltzer said. “We’re still pretty much in limbo so we can’t even speculate at this point.”
Most counties in the state have gone from the red to the yellow phase, but when they will go “green,” allowing much more flexibility, remains an unknown.
“People have to understand that green is not wide open,” Seltzer said. “It’s not just a matter of going out and doing what we want. We’re not going to be able to go out there and pick up where we left off. A lot will be different than it has in the past. There will be many guidelines and restrictions we will have to abide by.
“Sports as we know them are going to be different, but we just don’t know how yet,” he added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.