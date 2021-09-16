MECHANICSBURG — The PIAA is officially endorsing vaccinations for its athletes.
Pennsylvania's governing body for school sports said on its Twitter page Thursday that the best way to beat COVID-19 is with a vaccination. The PIAA board of directors on Wednesday approved a statement to go on the record for the vaccines.
"If we're to keep the score in our favor and beat COVID-19, we need a solid defensive scheme," the PIAA tweeted. "Vaccination is the best one. Defend yourself. Defend your team. Get vaccinated. And do it for one another."
The PIAA then linked to the National Federation of State High School Associations website. The NFHS is the national amateur sports governing body.
The NFHS said everyone is playing on the same team this year and that we now have a strategy to beat COVID-19, which is by getting vaccinated.
Of the three American vaccines — the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna and one-shot Johnson & Johnson — only Pfizer so far has FDA approval for children as young as 12. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are approved for people 18 and older.
Earlier this week, the PIAA announced all referees will need to be vaccinated to be eligible to officiate postseason contests.
COVID-19 and subsequent contact tracing has led to multiple cancellations across the state's high school football programs. Last week, COVID-19 affected three teams' games.
Last week, contract tracing shut down the Ellwood City football team and canceled its game against Shenango. Wilmington had to reshuffle its schedule after its opponent, Oil City, had to cancel because of COVID-19. The Greyhounds ended up scheduling a game last minute against Liberty-Benton (Ohio).
