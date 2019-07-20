Pennsylvania high school baseball teams will continue to have a 20-game limit on their seasons.
The PIAA denied a request that would have allowed teams to play more games during the regular season.
A recommendation from the PIAA baseball committee would have increased the regular-season maximum amount of games to play to 24. That proposal would have started next season.
The proposal wouldn’t have lengthened the season in terms of days. Instead, teams would have had the opportunity of scheduling a maximum of 24 games in the same amount of allotted time.
Some neighboring states play more regular-season games than Pennsylvania. The Ohio High School Athletic Association permits 27 regular-season baseball games prior to the start of a single-elimination state tournament.
