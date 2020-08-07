The PIAA pushed the start of fall sports back at least two weeks on Friday, a day after Gov. Tom Wolf recommended no scholastic or youth sports be played until January.
During a meeting of the PIAA Board of Directors today, the PIAA said "mandatory fall sports activities are paused" for two weeks. Football was scheduled to begin Monday with the rest of fall sports — soccer, cross country, tennis, golf and field hockey — were set to start on Aug. 17. The earliest fall practice could start is now Aug. 24.
The board will meet again on Aug. 21 to discuss fall sports.
The "PIAA remains committed to providing a season for each of the sports during the 2020-2021 school year," the PIAA said in a release.
