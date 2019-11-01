This could be the year for Lawrence County at the PIAA Cross Country Championships.
A talented group of runners is in Hershey to take part in the state finals, set to begin at 9 a.m. Saturday at Parkview Cross Country Course.
Leading the way will be WPIAL Class 2A champion New Castle High boys, led by district runner-up Anthony Litrenta, and the District 10 Class 1A winners Wilmington girls, led by district champion Grace Mason. Both claimed their first district championships last week, New Castle at California University of Pennsylvania and Wilmington at Buhl Farm Park in Hermitage.
Red Hurricane coach Jeff Shaftic said he was glad for his team to get a week's rest after surviving grueling conditions in the WPIAL title meet.
"The course last Thursday had a lot of hills and was a muddy mess. We walked away from it really sore," he said. "Plus we put so much effort and energy into it, we took it a little bit easy for a few days just to rest up."
Senior Anthony Litrenta, who was 22nd last year in Hershey, paced the Red Hurricane at the WPIAL meet, while junior teammate Zac Gibson was eighth, junior Jonah Miller 16th, junior Gavyn Hansotte 26th and senior Ryan Hunyadi 27th. Isaac King and Aiden Klik also will represent the team.
New Castle is considered one of four of five favorites among Class 2A boys after finishing seventh as a team and Shaftic would like nothing better to bring home a top finish.
"These kids are very mature and handle their business very well," he said. "At this point in the season, we've trained like we've needed to. It's more about getting their bodies ready. As for their mental switch, they never turn it off."
And as for a prediction?
"There are a lot of great schools there," Shaftic said. "Our goal is to show up and do what we're capable of doing. We put together a race plan we feel will help us succeed.
"But you can still do all of that and things may not turn out the way you want. It's not like a basketball game where you can put a hand in someone's face and throw them off," he added. "It's not only what you do but what the other guys are doing. But these guys have been focused all year. I feel like they have one more left in them."
For Wilmington, Emma Mason, Grace’s younger sister, also earned a medal in the District 10 meet by placing eighth. Becka Book finished 17th, Samantha Gioan 18th and Elise Hilton 36th. Maddalena DiMuccio and Claudia DiMuccio also will represent the team.
The Lady Greyhounds are mentioned as a possible top contender in the Class 1A girls race, especially after junior three-year-qualifier Grace Mason finished third last year, but coach Mary Beth Acker said she is not buying into any hype.
"I take it with a grain of salt," she said. "So many things can affect a finish and if it's muddy from the three days of rain we're going to get before, that could have a big impact.
"We will have a frontrunner in Grace and a strong pack," Acker added. "We just run to want strong and see what happens."
Other boys state qualifiers are Shenango junior Christian Maxwell and sophomore Tommy Presnar; Laurel juniors Bryce Patterson and Andrew Daugherty; Ellwood City junior Nolan Curran; and Wilmington senior Dale Nestor.
On the girls side, state qualifiers are New Castle senior Anna Blundo; Shenango sophomores Emily Olcott and Riley Bruce; and Mohawk senior Nadia Lape and sophomore Sidney Andrews. Olcott finished a strong sixth at the WPIAL meet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.